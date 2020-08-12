Bristol Virginia schools to open on schedule Aug. 20

BRISTOL, Va. - City schools will reopen on schedule Aug. 20 providing both in-person and virtual learning, Superintendent Keith Perrigan said this afternoon.
Administrators and teachers were notified today of the plan to reopen after schools were closed in March due to COVID-19. Earlier this month the School Board approved plans to re-open schools. Teachers are to report to schools on Thursday.
"We are going to do so with additional mitigation," Perrigan said. "That includes requiring all students, from pre-K through 12th grade to have face coverings, we are going to increase our education on hand-washing and cleaning, increase our focus on maintaining six feet of social distancing and require students have assigned seats in their classrooms."
A survey of parents shows about 56% intend to send students to class, but that only covers about 1,300 of the division's 2,100 students, Perrigan said, adding principals and teachers are communicating with families to get a better indication.
Virtual learning will be available to all families that prefer to keep children home, Perrigan said.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!