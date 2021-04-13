 Skip to main content
Bristol, Virginia schools to hold summer sessions for students struggling with COVID
BRISTOL, Va. – The Bristol Virginia school division plans to host two month-long summer sessions to help students struggling academically in the wake of COVID-19.

Just don’t call it summer school.

“Summer school is terrible. There is never any excitement for summer school,” Superintendent Keith Perrigan told the board. “We know a lot of our students have some unfinished learning and we need to make sure learning continues to happen this summer. So our team is going to invent something we’ve never done before to encourage our students to attend, our staff to work it and encourage our parents to take advantage of it.”

They are branding the sessions “summer camp” because it is intended to be less structured than traditional classroom instruction, but essential for many students who have fallen behind – primarily through virtual learning and not attending classes in person, he said.

“Right now, 24% of our students are virtual. We know about half of those are really struggling so we’ve got about 12% of our students we are going to actively recruit or require to come to summer camp,” Perrigan said after the meeting. “What we hope to do is for students not ready to go onto the next grade level – for whatever reason – we’ll give them an opportunity to catch up and be ready to go next year.”

The summer sessions, which will have a space exploration theme, are planned for all grade levels in all six school buildings.

Student recruiting and outreach is expected to begin immediately with sessions planned from June 7-30 and July 7-30.

“This will not be a traditional summer school. This will be a completely different experience, where learning happens but we provide a great opportunity for students to have fun and transition into in-person learning next year,” Perrigan said.

Federal COVID relief funding will fund the roughly $1 million price tag for the summer learning programs. The city plans to work with Public Consulting Group, a Boston-based group, to provide some of the programming.

PCG, in partnership with the Aldrin Family Foundation of astronaut Buzz Aldrin, will provide space education materials, including a unique curriculum, gigantic Mars and moon learning maps and robots.

“The instructional focus will be on basic reading and math skills at the elementary level and middle school. At the high school level will be credit recovery,” Perrigan said. “We’re calling it unfinished learning. Students are going to have to finish this learning – whether they do it this summer – or they may have to finish next year. We can’t in good faith just move a kid onto third grade if they don’t have the skillset that they need.”

Sessions are expected to include about 150 kindergarten through eighth-grade students. Middle and high school students will have the opportunity to travel to Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Assistant Superintendent Gary Ritchie said.

In other matters, the board voted to accept $9.25 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds.

The board also accepted a budget amendment to re-appropriate $570,000 in savings to provide pay increases for all school division employees retroactive to Jan. 1. All employees are scheduled to receive an increase effective July 1, when the new fiscal year begins and this one-time allocation would pay them for the entire year, Perrigan said.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com

276-645-2532

Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC

