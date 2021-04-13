Bristol, Virginia schools to hold summer sessions for students struggling with COVID

BRISTOL, Va. – The Bristol Virginia school division plans to host two month-long summer sessions to help students struggling academically in the wake of COVID-19.

Just don’t call it summer school.

“Summer school is terrible. There is never any excitement for summer school,” Superintendent Keith Perrigan told the board. “We know a lot of our students have some unfinished learning and we need to make sure learning continues to happen this summer. So our team is going to invent something we’ve never done before to encourage our students to attend, our staff to work it and encourage our parents to take advantage of it.”

They are branding the sessions “summer camp” because it is intended to be less structured than traditional classroom instruction, but essential for many students who have fallen behind – primarily through virtual learning and not attending classes in person, he said.

“Right now, 24% of our students are virtual. We know about half of those are really struggling so we’ve got about 12% of our students we are going to actively recruit or require to come to summer camp,” Perrigan said after the meeting. “What we hope to do is for students not ready to go onto the next grade level – for whatever reason – we’ll give them an opportunity to catch up and be ready to go next year.”