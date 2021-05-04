Bristol, Virginia schools eyes schedule changes

Perrigan said they are still uncertain what some of those restrictions might look like come August.

“It’s not perfect; no schedule is. We had really good support for the schedule where we flip-flopped start times and started our elementary before we started our high school,” Perrigan said after the meeting.

“By adding those 30 minutes onto the day, we have to put it somewhere. We tried not to put as much on the end of the day so it doesn’t affect those after-school activities our high school and middle school students participate in. I anticipate not everybody will be thrilled with it, but it is a very good schedule,” the superintendent said.

This year, about a third of city students opted for virtual learning — online from home. The division is encouraging all students to return to the classrooms next year but expects 10% may opt to remain virtual, which is permitted under state law.

“We reduced our instructional day this year; we had to because of double and triple bus routes,” Perrigan said. “To keep all our students supervised and stay within our teachers contractual day, we had to do that. Next year, we’re required to offer the full day regardless of what other mitigations are, but we have ESSER III [federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds] to deal with that.”