Bristol, Virginia schools eyes schedule changes

BRISTOL, Va. — Schedules for Bristol, Virginia’s six public schools will likely change again next year, as the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
On Monday night, the city School Board got its first look at the proposed schedule changes, which would go into effect in August. Under the plan, elementary schools would operate from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., a half-hour later than this year. Virginia Middle would begin at 8:30 a.m. and dismiss at 3:30 p.m., while Virginia High would start at 8:35 a.m. and dismiss at 3:35 – both a half-hour earlier than this current year.
The board is expected to vote on the proposed changes at its June meeting.
“This year, we were able to take 30 minutes off the instructional day due to doubling up on buses. Next year, we are required to offer the full instructional day,” Superintendent Keith Perrigan told the board. “We will not have the variances we were allowed this year due to the pandemic. We have to do the full 990 instructional hours.”
Bristol was among a handful of school systems statewide that opened in August and offered full classroom instruction throughout the year despite concerns about COVID-19. An integral part of that was keeping students socially distanced on school buses, extensive cleaning, temperature checks and other measures that took time away from the classroom and often forced buses to run the same route more than once.
Perrigan said they are still uncertain what some of those restrictions might look like come August.
“It’s not perfect; no schedule is. We had really good support for the schedule where we flip-flopped start times and started our elementary before we started our high school,” Perrigan said after the meeting.
“By adding those 30 minutes onto the day, we have to put it somewhere. We tried not to put as much on the end of the day so it doesn’t affect those after-school activities our high school and middle school students participate in. I anticipate not everybody will be thrilled with it, but it is a very good schedule,” the superintendent said.
This year, about a third of city students opted for virtual learning — online from home. The division is encouraging all students to return to the classrooms next year but expects 10% may opt to remain virtual, which is permitted under state law.
“We reduced our instructional day this year; we had to because of double and triple bus routes,” Perrigan said. “To keep all our students supervised and stay within our teachers contractual day, we had to do that. Next year, we’re required to offer the full day regardless of what other mitigations are, but we have ESSER III [federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds] to deal with that.”
The division plans to purchase additional buses and could run additional routes to get all students there on time, should social distancing guidelines continue to limit the number of students that can ride the bus, Perrigan said, adding that the schedule would still be subject to change.
“We think by the end of the month we can begin vaccinating students [age] 12 and up. Hopefully, if we get more students vaccinated, we can get more students on our buses and in our classrooms,” Perrigan said.
Board members spent several minutes complimenting the entire staff on successfully offering in-person instruction since August, while much of the state and nation remained in a virtual mode due to the pandemic. Board member Frank Goodpasture III hailed the teachers and staff as “heroes” for setting aside concerns about their own health to return to the classrooms.
“I can’t be more proud of the people who are behind all this and making it all happen,” Goodpasture said. “There couldn’t be a finer example of a school system in this country than Bristol Virginia Public Schools.”
Vice Chairman Randy White said teachers excelled despite having to perform the equivalent of two to three jobs each day — teaching a combination of virtual and in-person students.
Unlike 2020, this year’s senior class will have a prom, albeit on the Tennessee side of town. The prom is scheduled May 15 at 620 State, and a number of mitigations will be in place, Perrigan said.
“If students have been vaccinated, they don’t have to be tested. If not, they have to take a rapid test prior to going to the prom, as do their dates, and we’re doing the same thing with our staff that are working,” Perrigan said.
The division honored teachers and students at its Golden V ceremony last week, again in Bristol, Tennessee at the Paramount Center for the Arts, due to restrictions in Virginia.
Graduation will be held outdoors at Gene Malcolm Stadium, which can accommodate all of the family members and guests, he said. Last year, the school held a drive-thru commencement ceremony at Bristol Motor Speedway.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC