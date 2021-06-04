Bristol Virginia school officials reflect on challenging year

“The goal was to prepare for all scenarios, but our number one focus was to get back to school in person. We had multiple plans of how we would address wherever we ended up being on Aug. 20,” he said noting the final decision to open schools was made a week before classes started.

“Our board was resolute that our kids needed us to be open, our parents needed us to be open and our community needed us to be open. What tipped the scale, as we balanced risk, was let’s at least get the year started so we could build those relationships with students and teachers so if we had to go to a hybrid or virtual schedule we had built those relationships,” Perrigan said.

Mabe said the precautions and planning were remarkable.

“We had the safest environment possible,” Mabe said. “Most of our students had more safety precautions at school than anywhere else they were spending their time. We got comfort from being here together. We got comfort from seeing our kids and giving the best care we could. We didn’t have transmission from school.”

While the city’s and region’s cases increased in late summer, it didn’t reach a critical point.