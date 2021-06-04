Bristol Virginia school officials reflect on challenging year

BRISTOL, Va. — When 116 Virginia High School seniors accept their diplomas tonight it will conclude an unparalleled year for the Bristol Virginia school division, which bucked national trends and offered a full year of in-person classes amid the throes of a global pandemic.
After two dissatisfying months of trying to offer virtual classes during spring 2020, even as most divisions just shut their doors, city school division leaders made it clear last summer their intent was to at least begin the school year in the classroom.
Reflecting on that time, Superintendent Keith Perrigan credits their success to planning, diligence, cooperation and a bit of luck.
“Nobody knew what to expect. If you asked me a year ago if we would have the level of success we had, I’d have said absolutely not,” Perrigan said. “I anticipated we would start school, we would have outbreaks and — at some point — we would have to revert to virtual [online]. Every success built on another success, and it helped build confidence and trust. I think most folks are glad we made the decision we did.”
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam closed schools in March 2020 to reduce the spreading virus and, last summer, state education leaders trumpeted online learning as the safest way to provide instruction amid the pandemic.
The Bristol Virginia school system was one in only four in Virginia to fully open schools in August.
“What we found was the fear was much greater than the reality, and we could pull it off — as long as we had a good plan with strong mitigation and that we implemented that plan with fidelity. It taught me, and I think many others, is if we can open school in the middle of a pandemic, there is nothing we can’t do,” Perrigan said. “Our planning team and our staff pulled off the impossible. Nobody — and I mean nobody — outside our inner circle thought we could be successful.”
Faith Mabe, principal of Washington-Lee Elementary, recalls the mood of the community and nation was fixated on the virus.
“My biggest concern was losing someone to the virus. I just couldn’t imagine losing a teacher or a student. I knew that I would feel responsible for the loss,” Mabe said. “I knew teachers were scared. I knew that they were counting on me to make and keep their workplace safe.”
She said hearing about daily death counts was difficult, and concerns extended from their own families to students’ families — many with older adults as caregivers.
“The biggest thing I remember is the fear permeating everything,” she said.
Perrigan assembled a team of more than 50 administrators, teachers, parents, students and others in the community who met last summer to plan. Aided by a COVID case rate much lower than other parts of the state, they adapted Centers for Disease Control mitigation guidelines while teachers prepared lessons for a range of teaching options.
“The goal was to prepare for all scenarios, but our number one focus was to get back to school in person. We had multiple plans of how we would address wherever we ended up being on Aug. 20,” he said noting the final decision to open schools was made a week before classes started.
“Our board was resolute that our kids needed us to be open, our parents needed us to be open and our community needed us to be open. What tipped the scale, as we balanced risk, was let’s at least get the year started so we could build those relationships with students and teachers so if we had to go to a hybrid or virtual schedule we had built those relationships,” Perrigan said.
Mabe said the precautions and planning were remarkable.
“We had the safest environment possible,” Mabe said. “Most of our students had more safety precautions at school than anywhere else they were spending their time. We got comfort from being here together. We got comfort from seeing our kids and giving the best care we could. We didn’t have transmission from school.”
While the city’s and region’s cases increased in late summer, it didn’t reach a critical point.
“It was easier for us to be courageous on the front end because we didn’t have the same numbers of cases as some places, but we caught up and actually surpassed most divisions. Bristol’s metrics at the end of the year were bad, but it never infiltrated into our schools,” Perrigan said.
Throughout the 180-day duration of the school year, 80 students and 40 staff members contracted the virus. The number of student cases among virtual learners was double that of those who attended in person.
“We probably had the safest environment for any of our students to be in. Ninety-nine percent of our classrooms required 6 feet of distance, we required masks, we encouraged safe practices and we supported families if their child was sick,” the superintendent said.
And they checked the temperatures of every student, teacher and staff member before they could enter school buildings for all 180 days of classes — including Thursday’s early dismissal day.
“We had zero examples of outbreaks and two examples of in-school transmission as defined by the Virginia Department of Health. Our school nursing staff and principals followed up on every lead with contact tracing,” Perrigan said.
The division’s three smallest elementary schools reported few cases the entire year.
“I had as many, if not more, remote learners who ended up with COVID in their homes than in-person learners,” Mabe said.
All of the mitigations designed to improve health and safety altered the daily routine.
“COVID impacted everything, from the way we traveled to school [limited bus runs] to teaching practices — whole group lessons being 6 feet apart wearing masks,” Mabe said. “We lost best teaching practices to safe teaching practices. It impacted relationships. One of my students saw a picture of me in my office and didn’t know it was me because she had only seen me in a mask this year.
“It changed how they played, how we held classes — library and music in classrooms instead of sharing to one central location. It impacted attendance greatly. Young children often have a runny nose or an upset stomach. Now they had to leave school for slight symptoms or not come in the first place. Our focus shifted from academics and best practices to safety, procedures and logistics,” Mabe said.
Educators are, by nature, planners, Mabe said. But this year was governed by an evolving series of plans because “nothing” was like it had been in past years, which created a steep learning curve.
“We had to be OK with not knowing the answers to all the ‘what ifs.’ We shut down to the outside world — no visitors or family events, but we did end up feeling like we got to go into their worlds [into homes via computer],” she said. “We also became even better communicators with families. We connected in a different way, but it was valuable. We had parent conferences much more often than the usual twice a year. We worked twice as hard and are seeing half the results in many cases.”
Systemwide, an average of about 70% of all students were in the classrooms four days per week with the balance logged on from home, Perrigan said. The number of in-person students ranged from about 65% when classes began, to 63% in December, when area cases surged dramatically, to about 80% in the final weeks of the spring semester.
While some students thrived in the virtual learning environment, many did not.
“The remote learners were not being successful at home,” Mabe said. “We realized that we are not as effective when they aren’t here. We can’t supervise remotely. We can’t make them turn on the computer. We can’t help them in the moment or take advantage of those teachable moments that make us so effective.”
That is causing concern about a quantifiable learning gap that could impact students later in life.
“We’re still determining what the gap is. We know that it’s there. Had we continued to be virtual, like we finished the year last year, that gap might be insurmountable,” Perrigan said. “Almost half our elementary students are going to attend summer camp. It’s going to last longer this year than last, and we’re going to have a focus on reading and math — those core skills students have to have to be successful.”
They are also implementing new programs when classes resume in August and hope to have most students caught up by next summer, he said.
Their biggest mistake, Perrigan said, was over-planning.
“So many things we planned to do, we never had to implement. More importantly, so many things we were fearful about didn’t come to fruition. That fear was debilitating at the beginning,” he said. “Our team and our staff didn’t let fear get in the way of serving our students because, at the end of the day, we made the right decision.”
Mabe said she is proud of everything the system accomplished but acknowledged she and her staff are “exhausted both physically and emotionally,” but still preparing to begin a four-week summer program next week.
Looking back, Perrigan said the pandemic forced “unimaginable” changes in people’s jobs “but in every single situation our staff has stepped up, and that’s probably what I’m most proud of.”
