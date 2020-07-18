A Bristol Virginia Public Schools employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Keith Perrigan.
The system was notified Thursday, Perrigan said in a letter to employees, which he also provided to the Bristol Herald Courier. Perrigan said the employee, who works at Virginia High School, is doing well.
“Our support and prayers are with our colleague for a full and speedy recovery,” he said.
The system has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Health, as directed by the district’s health plan. Perrigan said that the district will stay in contact with the Health Department as it deals with the impacts of the pandemic.
Perrigan added that the system will strive for open and transparent communication.
The employee recently spent a short period of time at the high school on July 8. Based on testing information, it is possible that the employee had already contracted the virus at that time, Perrigan said.
The superintendent said the employee’s contacts that day were not considered “close” or “high risk.” Those employees have been notified of their potential exposure.
As a result of face coverings and social distancing policies that have been in place, Perrigan said those employees will not need to quarantine but should self-monitor for 14 days and complete a test if they become symptomatic or concerned.
Perrigan said the school has followed its procedures for cleaning as a result of the positive test.
The district recently announced plans to reopen schools in August, allowing students to attend in-person classes and remotely. Perrigan said the plan was developed based on local health metrics. If those change, for better or worse, he added that the plan will be adjusted accordingly.
By Friday, there had been 15 reports of positive COVID-19 cases in the city of Bristol, including one hospitalization.
