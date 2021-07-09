Bristol Virginia School Board to rank options for new elementary school

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Virginia School Board members received a homework assignment Thursday in advance of a planned Tuesday joint meeting with the City Council.
The board and council are expected to resume discussions about building a new elementary school. The board has been working for years to close some of its older, outdated elementary schools and consolidate those students into a new building. They’ve had different reactions from different iterations of City Council, which must approve any such work since it is the taxing authority.
Tuesday’s session is expected to occur behind closed doors, excluding members of the public and news media, because part of the discussion includes acquiring property and divulging that information could affect the city’s bargaining position, Superintendent Keith Perrigan told the board.
After outlining four possible options for the new school, Perrigan asked each board member to rank them in advance of Tuesday’s meeting.
“The goal is to have clear direction where our city leaders want us to go for new school construction, so that I can begin the process of getting formal approval from the Virginia Department of Education and start the formal process we would need to take,” Perrigan said after the board’s meeting.
The four options include closing Highland View and Washington-Lee elementaries and building a new school on city-owned land adjacent to Van Pelt Elementary; buy property “not yet named publicly” in an unidentified central location and establish after-school and summer school programming there that could lead to building a new school on the site; grade land adjacent to Washington-Lee Elementary, put a modular unit there for overflow, after-school and summer school programs and ultimately build there after the COVID-19 pandemic is over or buy property adjacent to Washington-Lee and establish the modular unit — with intent to build a school — there.
All four options include leaving Stonewall Jackson Elementary open with expected renovations, something that wasn’t part of the board’s original plans.
All were designed to allow the use of federal ESSER [Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds] to help defray some of the expense.
The school division is to receive about $9 million in ESSER III funds, and the federal government has decreed that some could apply to construction projects but warned against it since the funds must be spent by 2024. Other categories of ESSER monies — including some going to the city — have a spending deadline of 2026.
Perrigan said the earlier date for schools is likely to encourage systems to return to in-person learning since many divisions nationwide had virtual classes due to COVID-19. However, Bristol students had the option of in-person classes for all of the previous year.
“We have verbal approval of these projects from VDOE. Once we decide on a final project, we will have to send it back to VDOE,” Perrigan told the board.
Building a new elementary school is expected to cost about $20 million so being able to apply some of the federal dollars is important, Perrigan said.
In response to a question, Perrigan said the division doesn’t expect extensive savings if it goes from four schools to three. The board’s original plan included closing three schools, and operating with two was forecast to generate more than $1 million in savings — likely enough to make the annual payments.
“I still think building at Van Pelt is our best option,” Perrigan said. “My recommendation is to build the 600-student school we’ve already approved as a board. Keeping Stonewall open means we would have 250 students go there so we would already have space at that new school if we do have an increase in enrollment due to these new jobs at Amazon, the casino and also the new housing project the City Council is considering.”
A new Amazon center is forecast to add 200 jobs to the market, and the Hard Rock Resort and Casino Bristol is forecast to produce 1,300 jobs when fully operational. Additionally, the city is considering the request of an Alabama developer to allow construction of about 180 apartments on eight acres at The Falls near Interstate 81’s Exit 5.
The city currently has about 1,100 elementary students, and following that recommendation would allow room for future growth, Perrigan said.
“We’ve got to pin down what we want as a board and then try to sell the pitch to the City Council — especially the new member,” newly named board Chairman Tyrone Foster said after the meeting. Becky Nave took the oath of office Wednesday after being selected to fill the unexpired term of former Councilman Kevin Mumpower.
“The other four [council members] are familiar with our last plan, and we got three votes for our last project at Van Pelt. We’re really starting all over again.”
In other action, the board approved a proposal from Energy Systems group to perform an energy audit of city school buildings, with the intention of doing renovations at Stonewall Jackson and identifying potential improvements at Van Pelt, the middle and high school.
