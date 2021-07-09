Bristol Virginia School Board to rank options for new elementary school

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Virginia School Board members received a homework assignment Thursday in advance of a planned Tuesday joint meeting with the City Council.

The board and council are expected to resume discussions about building a new elementary school. The board has been working for years to close some of its older, outdated elementary schools and consolidate those students into a new building. They’ve had different reactions from different iterations of City Council, which must approve any such work since it is the taxing authority.

Tuesday’s session is expected to occur behind closed doors, excluding members of the public and news media, because part of the discussion includes acquiring property and divulging that information could affect the city’s bargaining position, Superintendent Keith Perrigan told the board.

After outlining four possible options for the new school, Perrigan asked each board member to rank them in advance of Tuesday’s meeting.

“The goal is to have clear direction where our city leaders want us to go for new school construction, so that I can begin the process of getting formal approval from the Virginia Department of Education and start the formal process we would need to take,” Perrigan said after the board’s meeting.