Bristol Virginia school board looks to fill vacant seat

BRISTOL, Va. – To fill the vacancy that will be created with the departure of Tyrone Foster from the Bristol Virginia School Board, the board is accepting letters of interest for a temporary appointment to the seat.

Foster, who is Bristol, Virginia’s sheriff-elect, submitted his resignation Monday night to the board. It takes effect on Friday, Dec. 17. Currently the chairman of the School Board, Foster will be sworn in as sheriff in January.

The person appointed to the seat will serve until it can be filled via a special election that is expected to take place in November 2022, according to a news release issued Tuesday by Superintendent Keith Perrigan.

To serve on the board, a candidate must be a city resident and registered to vote in the city. The deadline to submit letters of interest and resumes is at noon on Dec. 17.

A public hearing about the appointment will be held Jan. 6, when the board holds its regular meeting.

Letters of interest and resumes should be sent to Angel Hudson, PHR, program director of human resources and community support, 280 Lee St., Bristol, Virginia 24201, or emailed to ahudson@bvps.org.