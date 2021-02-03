Bristol Virginia School Board briefed on potential elementary school alternative sites

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol, Virginia school officials resumed discussions Monday about a new elementary school, including data about some potential new sites.
Feb. 3 marks one year since the School Board voted to postpone its plans to build a new school adjacent to Van Pelt Elementary. That vote came at the request of City Council, which approved the proposal in December 2019 but wanted to explore financing alternatives because the city is saddled with more than $100 million in long-term bond debt.
In the 12 months since, city voters approved the referendum for a new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino to be built at the Bristol Mall — a project that is forecast to generate millions in new tax revenues, create between 1,000 and 2,000 jobs and spark regional growth. It is expected to open within a couple of years.
“We are at capacity at our elementary schools currently, and we know we will receive new students as a result of the casino coming into town,” Superintendent Keith Perrigan said. “I think it’s our due diligence to plan for how we will deal with those students.”
If the casino opens within 24 months, and if it takes roughly that same amount of time to open a new school, it could force the division to acquire temporary trailer classrooms should enrollment jump, Perrigan said.
The existing plan is to close the city’s three oldest elementary schools — Highland View, Stonewall Jackson and Washington-Lee — erect a new building on city-owned land adjacent to Van Pelt and divide all the city’s roughly 1,000 elementary age students into one primary school for pre-kindergarten through first grade and a secondary school for second through fifth grades.
Savings from the closings and fewer employees are expected to make the payments.
However, the Van Pelt site wasn’t favored by some board and council members because it isn’t centrally located, and the plan would eliminate all elementary schools in the city center. Some have voiced support for three elementary schools, rather than two.
On Monday, Perrigan discussed some potential alternative sites, including a hilly, 55-acre lake property just across from Old Abingdon Highway and the American Merchant factory near Interstate 81’s Exit 5, the 19-acre former Tenneva property off Fairview Street and a vacant 8-acre site next to Food City on Bob Morrison Boulevard.
He showed the board the proximity of those sites to the division’s roughly 1,000 elementary-age students and included Washington-Lee Elementary, which was also previously discussed as a potential site for a new school.
The Tenneva site is the most centrally located, with 443 elementary students living within a 1-mile radius and 957 living within a 3-mile radius, Perrigan said.
More than 380 students live within a mile of Washington-Lee, and 952 live within a 3-mile radius.
The site on Bob Morrison Boulevard has 314 students within a 1-mile radius and 839 within 3 miles while the lake property has 171 within a mile radius and 947 within a 3-mile radius.
Van Pelt, located near Interstate 81’s Exit 7, has 222 students within 1 mile and 736 within 3. About 1,000 students live within a 5-mile radius of all sites.
Perrigan also broached the idea of renovating the current Stonewall Jackson building and expanding some capacity there.
“We could do much of the renovation with the new ESSER [federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief] funds that we have and that would do several things,” Perrigan said.
If they do that, a new school wouldn’t need to be as large and wouldn’t require as much land, the superintendent said.
Board member Frank Goodpasture III preferred the idea of doing work at Stonewall Jackson and delaying action on any new school — saying he didn’t think the housing market in Bristol, Virginia would support a large influx of families with school-age children.
“I think we need to wait and see, and I think the improvements at Stonewall Jackson make a lot of sense,” Goodpasture said.
Vice Chairman Randy White disagreed, noting that Stonewall Jackson is close to Gate City Highway and the future site of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
“My problem is with the renovations at Stonewall Jackson because, I think, by 2025, that property will be golden,” White said. “I don’t think we could get the money back out of it we’d be putting into it, when that property is disposed of.”
Board member Randy Alvis urged against a delay.
“It takes two years to build a school, and that’s why we’ve got to start talking now,” Alvis said. “If we wait, we’ll be in the same boat we’ve been in four years, if we wait. We need to continue the conversation.”
