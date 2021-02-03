Bristol Virginia School Board briefed on potential elementary school alternative sites

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol, Virginia school officials resumed discussions Monday about a new elementary school, including data about some potential new sites.

Feb. 3 marks one year since the School Board voted to postpone its plans to build a new school adjacent to Van Pelt Elementary. That vote came at the request of City Council, which approved the proposal in December 2019 but wanted to explore financing alternatives because the city is saddled with more than $100 million in long-term bond debt.

In the 12 months since, city voters approved the referendum for a new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino to be built at the Bristol Mall — a project that is forecast to generate millions in new tax revenues, create between 1,000 and 2,000 jobs and spark regional growth. It is expected to open within a couple of years.

“We are at capacity at our elementary schools currently, and we know we will receive new students as a result of the casino coming into town,” Superintendent Keith Perrigan said. “I think it’s our due diligence to plan for how we will deal with those students.”

If the casino opens within 24 months, and if it takes roughly that same amount of time to open a new school, it could force the division to acquire temporary trailer classrooms should enrollment jump, Perrigan said.