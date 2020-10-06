Bristol Virginia School Board aproves outreach plan for struggling virtual learners

“We’ll probably hire somebody that will go directly into the home and help them do a few lessons to jump-start them,” Ritchie said. “The challenge is, the parents made a decision they don’t want to send anybody into the school, and they don’t want anybody coming into the house either — for the same reason. It is complex.”

A majority of those students who are struggling or not participating are enrolled in high school and middle school.

“We’re trying to get as many resources as we can to bring those folks back in. We’ve seen being out from March the ‘summer slide’ [lost learning] has been exacerbated, and these students who continue to be remote and aren’t engaging with us are going to continue to have that downward trend,” Perrigan said. “We want to continue to offer remote learning to families who want to take advantage of it, but we’ve got to make sure those families are engaging with us.”

Since schools reopened Aug. 20, the number of students attending in person continues rising. At the same time, only two students attending schools have tested positive for COVID-19 compared to six enrolled remotely, Perrigan said.