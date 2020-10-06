Bristol Virginia School Board aproves outreach plan for struggling virtual learners

BRISTOL, Va. — The city School Board on Monday approved spending some federal CARES Act funding to expand outreach to students struggling in the virtual learning environment.
About 30% of the city’s 2,100 students — more than 600 — remain at home in a virtual classroom, rather than attending classes in person in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new focus will be on about 200 who aren’t engaging and completing assignments online.
“Some of those 30% are thriving and doing well; some of them are making adequate progress,” Superintendent Keith Perrigan said after the meeting. “We also have a group that is really struggling, and the reasons vary, including who is supervising them that day, it could be access to technology and disengagement. Some of our families just aren’t engaging with us at all.”
The board approved using federal monies to hire three part-time employees to assist teachers with remote learning students and serve as a liaison between the student, family and school. Each position will work 5.5 hours daily at a rate of $20 per hour, following Monday’s board vote.
“We’ll give each of those three people a caseload. We’ll pair them with Communities in Schools, Highlands Community Services and our administrative team, and we hope to get everybody back on track,” Perrigan said.
The remote learning employees will likely either visit homes or make phone calls to remain in regular contact with families, Assistant Superintendent Gary Ritchie said.
“We’ll probably hire somebody that will go directly into the home and help them do a few lessons to jump-start them,” Ritchie said. “The challenge is, the parents made a decision they don’t want to send anybody into the school, and they don’t want anybody coming into the house either — for the same reason. It is complex.”
A majority of those students who are struggling or not participating are enrolled in high school and middle school.
“We’re trying to get as many resources as we can to bring those folks back in. We’ve seen being out from March the ‘summer slide’ [lost learning] has been exacerbated, and these students who continue to be remote and aren’t engaging with us are going to continue to have that downward trend,” Perrigan said. “We want to continue to offer remote learning to families who want to take advantage of it, but we’ve got to make sure those families are engaging with us.”
Since schools reopened Aug. 20, the number of students attending in person continues rising. At the same time, only two students attending schools have tested positive for COVID-19 compared to six enrolled remotely, Perrigan said.
He credited that to the extensive measures schools are using to keep people safe, including daily temperature checks, enforced social distancing, mask wearing, students remaining in the same classrooms, eating at desks rather than in cafeterias and other steps to limit exposure.
The board also approved using CARES funding to hire one full-time employee to answer phones and manage visitor entry at the central office. With COVID, there is a “strong need” to minimize the number of employees who have access to the front desk and related equipment, the superintendent said.
The board also gave Perrigan the green light to develop plans to offer virtual learning when winter weather is forecast, rather than miss class due to snow. The board is expected to hear details of that plan at its November meeting.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, four people again called for board Chair Steve Fletcher to resign for comments he made on Facebook in late August. They termed his remarks “disrespectful” and “racist” for criticizing a post showing two white police officers shooting a black man in the back. All challenged other board members to act.
“There is no reason for all of you to sit on this School Board and not take action. You either step up or step down,” speaker Travon Brown said.
“We have a question that I don’t think will be answered about why Mr. Fletcher is staying is unacceptable. At some point, the people stop asking, and we act,” speaker Misty Russell said. “Either you act appropriately, or we will act appropriately, and I think it’s time people start acting and demonstrate the need for your removal.”
One speaker defended Fletcher for supporting law enforcement.
Neither Fletcher nor other board members responded, which is their policy during public comment.
