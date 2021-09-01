Bristol, Virginia rescue crew to come home after responding to devastating flooding in Hurley

On Tuesday, Bristol sent another three swiftwater rescue firefighters to the team.

Armstrong said teams have been working to locate and remove victims trapped by high flood waters. Several buildings collapsed or have become dangerously unstable due to the force of the water. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office estimated that 20 homes were moved off their foundations. Several trailers also washed away.

By Tuesday afternoon, Armstrong said the Bristol crew was credited with rescuing three victims using rescue boats to move them to safety. A total of 50 people have been rescued by various teams, the Sheriff’s Office reported. One person was still missing Tuesday night in the Guesses Fork area of Hurley, and no fatalities have been confirmed.

“Crews are working to complete as much work as possible today before the next round of heavy rains come through the area,” said Armstrong, referring to Tropical Storm Ida’s appearance in the Mountain Empire.

Crews are expected to complete their work today and possibly start returning home, Armstrong said.

One Bristol firefighter sustained a minor injury Monday night that required stitches.