Bristol, Virginia rescue crew to come home after responding to devastating flooding in Hurley
featured
Bristol Va. Fire Department
HURLEY FLOODS

Bristol, Virginia rescue crew to come home after responding to devastating flooding in Hurley

Heavy tropical rainfall expected to continue in area

A rescue crew from Bristol, Virginia, may begin returning home today after assisting Monday and Tuesday with response to devastating flooding in the Hurley area, where one person remained missing Tuesday evening and 20 homes were destroyed, officials said.

Personnel at the Bristol Virginia Fire Department were notified Monday morning of “the urgent situation as it was unfolding,” Bristol Fire Chief Mike Armstrong said Tuesday.

Hurley, a small community in Buchanan County, received more than 5 inches of rain in a short period of time, according to the National Weather Service Office in Charleston, West Virginia. The community, which also suffered from severe flooding in 2002, is about two hours north of Bristol, close to where the states of Virginia, Kentucky and West Virginia meet.

Initially, Bristol sent an eight-man team with two boats and various rescue equipment to Hurley. Swiftwater rescue teams from Roanoke, Lynchburg and Bedford were also dispatched to the area. The Bristol crew arrived shortly after 2 p.m. Monday.

Armstrong said the team was initially placed on standby so crews could clear the roadways with heavy equipment, which allowed them to travel to their assigned area.

“The flooding caused a lot of debris and mudslides to block the roads,” Armstrong said.

Bristol’s swiftwater rescue team has been going house to house conducting search and rescue operations, working in coordination with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

On Tuesday, Bristol sent another three swiftwater rescue firefighters to the team.

Armstrong said teams have been working to locate and remove victims trapped by high flood waters. Several buildings collapsed or have become dangerously unstable due to the force of the water. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office estimated that 20 homes were moved off their foundations. Several trailers also washed away.

By Tuesday afternoon, Armstrong said the Bristol crew was credited with rescuing three victims using rescue boats to move them to safety. A total of 50 people have been rescued by various teams, the Sheriff’s Office reported. One person was still missing Tuesday night in the Guesses Fork area of Hurley, and no fatalities have been confirmed.

“Crews are working to complete as much work as possible today before the next round of heavy rains come through the area,” said Armstrong, referring to Tropical Storm Ida’s appearance in the Mountain Empire.

Crews are expected to complete their work today and possibly start returning home, Armstrong said.

One Bristol firefighter sustained a minor injury Monday night that required stitches.

“There is a lot of hazardous debris in the muddy water, and rescue teams have to work their way through the water to get to the houses and then crawl inside the houses to search them to make sure no one is still inside,” Armstrong said.

More than 300 people have been evacuated from their homes. A shelter has been set up at the Grundy Baptist Church.

Schools in Hurley have been closed for the rest of the week. On Monday, students who had gone to school in Hurley had to be transported to Riverview Elementary School in Grundy, where they were reunited with their families by Monday evening, the Buchanan County Public Schools said in Facebook posts.

Buchanan County and Virginia have declared a state of emergency due to the flooding and the threat of more rainfall from Ida, which hit the Louisiana coast as a hurricane Sunday and has been traveling up through the Southeast.

State and local damage assessment teams are in the area.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

