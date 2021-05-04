 Skip to main content
Bristol, Virginia police officer indicted on murder charge
Bristol, Virginia police officer indicted on murder charge

Police Involved Shooting

Authorities look on as a suspect's car is loaded onto a tow truck Tuesday morning. A suspect was shot and killed by police this morning in the 2200 block of Euclid Avenue in a motel parking lot after he refused to exit his vehicle and began to drive towards an officer. Bristol, Virginia police received a call for shots fired around 4:30 a.m. from an occupant of a motel in the 2200 block of Euclid Avenue, according to a news release from the state police.

BRISTOL, Va.—A grand jury in Bristol, Virginia, has indicted a city police officer on a murder charge in connection with a fatal officer-involved shooting.

Officer Jonathan Brown was indicted by the grand jury following the death of Jonathan Kohler in the area of the Rodeway Inn on Euclid Avenue on March 30, according to a news release from the city manager's office.

Brown has also been indicted on charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a murder and malicious shooting into an occupied vehicle. The indictment was signed Monday.

The officer was previusly suspended with pay pursuant to city policy regarding officer-involved shooting investigations. He has now been suspended without pay pending the completion of an internal investigation.

The city said it does not condone the use of unnecessary use of force.

