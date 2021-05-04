Bristol, Virginia police officer indicted on murder charge

BRISTOL, Va.—A grand jury in Bristol, Virginia, has indicted a city police officer on a murder charge in connection with a fatal officer-involved shooting.

Officer Jonathan Brown was indicted by the grand jury following the death of Jonathan Kohler in the area of the Rodeway Inn on Euclid Avenue on March 30, according to a news release from the city manager's office.

Brown has also been indicted on charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a murder and malicious shooting into an occupied vehicle. The indictment was signed Monday.

The officer was previusly suspended with pay pursuant to city policy regarding officer-involved shooting investigations. He has now been suspended without pay pending the completion of an internal investigation.

The city said it does not condone the use of unnecessary use of force.

