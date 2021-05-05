Bristol Virginia police officer indicted on murder charge in fatal shooting

A Bristol Virginia police officer has been indicted on a charge of murder in an officer-involved shooting that killed a man in a motel parking lot in March — marking the first time a Twin City officer has been charged with murder in more than 100 years.

On Monday, a grand jury in Bristol handed down three indictments — murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied vehicle — against Officer Johnathan R. Brown, 31, of Piney Flats, Tennessee.

It’s not clear exactly what happened prior to the shooting. The Virginia State Police said the day of the shooting that Kohler refused to get out of the car and drove toward the officers; however, a State Police spokeswoman declined to clarify Tuesday.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. March 30, the Bristol Virginia Police Department received a 911 call reporting shots fired from a person staying at the Rodeway Inn on Euclid Avenue near Gate City Highway. When officers arrived, they encountered Jonathen Blake Kohler, 31, of Bristol, Tennessee, who was seated in the driver’s seat of a red 1994 Ford Mustang, according to a statement released by the Virginia State Police on Tuesday.