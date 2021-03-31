Bristol Virginia Police investigating possible suicide in city jail

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia Police Department is investigating the death of an inmate Tuesday at the city jail, although foul play is not suspected, Sheriff David Maples said.

The inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at 2:35 p.m., the sheriff said in a news release. The jail medical staff administered treatment, and he was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, Maples said.

Detective Sgt. Steve Crawford said the man, whose name was not released pending notification of next of kin, apparently died by suicide.