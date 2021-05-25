Bristol, Virginia poised to spend more on inmate housing

BRISTOL, Va. – The Bristol Virginia City Council is poised to spend virtually all remaining fiscal 2020-21 funds designated to cover inmate housing costs.

At its meeting tonight, the council will be asked to approve five purchase requests totaling $330,000, for the months of April, May and June. Three are for the Southwest Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon and two for the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Bedford.

The city allocated $1 million for the current fiscal year for housing excess prisoners outside the city’s drastically overcrowded, 51-year-old jail. It increased that amount to $1.2 million for fiscal 2021-22, which begins July 1.

The May and June allocations are estimates, because actual bills won’t arrive until June and July, respectively.

“We’ll be right there close to it [$1 million]. The only reason we’re close is due to the [federal] CARES funding we received,” City Manager Randy Eads said. “We were able to use some of that CARES funding last year for moving inmates to other jails due to the social distancing issue. If we had not had the CARES money, we would not have been within budget for fiscal 2021 for inmate housing.”