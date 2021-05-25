Bristol, Virginia poised to spend more on inmate housing

BRISTOL, Va. – The Bristol Virginia City Council is poised to spend virtually all remaining fiscal 2020-21 funds designated to cover inmate housing costs.
At its meeting tonight, the council will be asked to approve five purchase requests totaling $330,000, for the months of April, May and June. Three are for the Southwest Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon and two for the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Bedford.
The city allocated $1 million for the current fiscal year for housing excess prisoners outside the city’s drastically overcrowded, 51-year-old jail. It increased that amount to $1.2 million for fiscal 2021-22, which begins July 1.
The May and June allocations are estimates, because actual bills won’t arrive until June and July, respectively.
“We’ll be right there close to it [$1 million]. The only reason we’re close is due to the [federal] CARES funding we received,” City Manager Randy Eads said. “We were able to use some of that CARES funding last year for moving inmates to other jails due to the social distancing issue. If we had not had the CARES money, we would not have been within budget for fiscal 2021 for inmate housing.”
The city jail is certified for 67 prisoners and accommodates twice that many with bunk beds, but typically has about 150 in house on any given day. However, the city has been responsible for up to 270 inmates for some time, forcing them to house many in other jails.
“We’ve worked on this situation since 2018, when the judicial alternative sentencing program was announced,” Eads said. “It’s a huge problem; not just for the city of Bristol, but communities all across the nation. We have so many people incarcerated due to drug addiction and we have to find another way to deal with people who are addicted to narcotics and other illegal substances. … Putting people in jail isn’t always the answer and it isn’t a long-term solution to the problems we have with drug addiction.”
The Southwest Regional Jail housing expenses are $98,000 for April, $93,000 for May and another $98,000 for June, plus an additional $7,000 for inmate medical expenses over the three-month span. The authority charges $39 per inmate, per day for city prisoners and typically houses about 80 city inmates in the Abingdon lockup.
May and June requisitions for the Blue Ridge Jail Authority total $35,000 for the months of May and June and include $33,000 for inmate housing costs and $2,000 for medical care. That jail charges $35 per inmate, per day and the city typically houses between 10 and 20 inmates there.
Last month, the council approved paying March bills of $110,000 to Southwest and $17,000 to Blue Ridge.
Eads has approached the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority about the potential of shifting all of the city’s prisoners to the authority’s facilities and closing the city jail.
“I got a letter from them and their board meets in July. We have not had any negotiations at this point,” Eads said.
Tonight’s City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., at 300 Lee St. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, public attendance inside council chambers remains limited. The meeting will be broadcast live on the city’s public access channel and online.
