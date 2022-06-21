 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

Bristol Virginia man killed in Scott County crash

crime
MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

A Bristol, Virginia man was killed in a car crash in Scott County, Virginia last Friday.

According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Derick C. Wood, 34, of Bristol, Virginia, died at the scene of the Friday morning single-vehicle crash on Route 58, a half mile west of Route 689. The release said Wood was not wearing a seat belt.

The 1988 Ford Ranger driven by Wood was traveling west on Route 58, according to the release, when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree and the bottom of an embankment before it overturned. VSP responded to the crash scene at 9:46 a.m.

The fatal accident remains under investigation.

