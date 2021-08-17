 Skip to main content
Bristol, Virginia man indicted on murder charge in overdose death
Bristol, Virginia man indicted on murder charge in overdose death

Anthony Robinson charged in overdose death

BRISTOL, Va. -- A Bristol, Virginia man has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge in connection to an overdose death in 2020, following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Drug Related Death Task Force and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

In August 2020, 39-year-old Christopher Robin Hurley collapsed at his workplace in Piney Flats and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed he died from fentanyl toxicity and the investigation led authorities to believe Anthony Lateze Robinson, 34, was responsible, according to a news release from the TBI.

In addition to the second-degree murder charge, Robinson was indicted last week on two counts of sale and delivery of fentanyl by a Sullivan County grand jury, the release states.

