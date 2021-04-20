Bristol, Virginia man charged after dragging dog behind car

BRISTOL, Va. – A Bristol, Virginia man was charged Sunday after his dog that was dragged behind his vehicle died from its injuries, according to the Bristol Virginia Police Department.

Dustin Tyler Edwards, 22, has been charged with felony animal cruelty causing death or injury.

At around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to calls of a dog being dragged by a vehicle in the area of Commonwealth Avenue Extension, according to a news release from the BVPD. Several people witnessed the animal being dragged and tried to get the driver to stop but were unsuccessful, the release states.

One person was able to get the vehicle to stop at a business on Euclid Avenue, but the tether attached to the back of the vehicle was broken and the animal was no longer there, according to police.

Edwards’s route was retraced, and the dog was found lying in the road on Spurgeon Lane. The dog was severely injured and died before it could receive any medical treatment, the release states.

Edwards, who owned the dog, deemed the incident an accident, according to the release.

He is being held without bond in the Bristol Virginia Jail.