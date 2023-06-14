ABINGDON, VA. — A hearing focused on a consent decree in a federal lawsuit over the Bristol Virginia Landfill drew just one member of the public to Abingdon on Tuesday.

That speaker told Senior District Judge James P. Jones that the agreement lacks scope and depth.

The public hearing on the landfill-related consent decree between Bristol, Virginia, and Bristol, Tennessee, was held at the Abingdon Federal Building and Court House.

In his comments to the public, Jones explained that it is important that public opinions be included in the consent decree, as the Landfill has not only impacted both cities financially, but has also impacted the health and wellbeing of residents from both sides of Bristol.

Jones also expressed his concerns over how the city of Bristol, Virginia, which has had a recent history of financial troubles, plans to meet the financial requirements in the decree.

Bristol, Virginia, City Manager Randall Eads, who is also the city attorney, explained to the court that the city is actively working, alongside its financial advisors, to secure the funds needed to meet the settlement requirements, which they estimate will cost around $50 to $60 million.

Eads emphasized under oath that the city has already secured $15 million and is working with the state and federal government to secure around $30 million in funds.

Joel Kellogg, president of HOPE for Bristol, who was the only member of the public to attend the hearing, told the court that, in his opinion, the settlement lacks both scope and depth, as it does not include permanent monitoring of emissions from the Landfill.

Under the Clean Air Act, the consent order now goes to the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Justice, who now have a 45-day period during which they can add their own comments.

Jones explained that he will rule on the case once those 45 days have passed.

Outside the courthouse, after the hearing, Kellogg expressed his gratitude toward Jones for allowing for public comment and expanded on the concerns he shared in court.

“We’re thankful that Judge Jones that he actually had the foresight to ask for public comment on this because, as he stated, this is this is a huge issue for our communities,” Kellogg said.

“The consent order as it stands, as I said today in the courtroom, is willfully inadequate in its depth and scope,” Kellogg said. “There is a lack of protections for our community, there’s no permanent air monitoring, so we had to come out and enter into the public record our concerns that this landfill needs to be monitored for at least the next 50 years.”