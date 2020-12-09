Bristol, Virginia discusses property reassessment appeals

BRISTOL, Va. — The City Council plays no role in the property reassessment process but dedicated some time Tuesday to discussing it after receiving some complaints.
Property owners citywide received their new appraisals over the weekend as part of a process that occurs every four years. It is handled by an outside firm hired by the Commissioner of the Revenue, and the council’s only role is setting the rate at which that property is taxed.
“I know a number of people have voiced their concerns online, and we’ve had some phone calls on tax assessments. I know council members have had phone calls,” City Manager Randy Eads said.
Eads said the appeals process is different for 2020 due to COVID-19.
“Many of you disagree with the newly assessed value of your home. You have the right to appeal that assessment, and the procedure is on the reassessment notice,” Eads said. “You must complete your appeal no later than Dec. 28. … This will not take place in person as it has in the past several years. This year, you have to send them a letter or send them an email.”
Assessments were completed by Wampler Eanes Appraisal Group Ltd. in Daleville.
“Four years ago, the council adjusted the tax rate downward so that citizens would not pay more taxes,” Eads said. “I cannot speak for council this year, but I would anticipate council and city management will review the tax rate again in March or April of 2021.”
Eads said the recent casino vote was not a factor in this round of assessments.
“The approval of the casino had no bearing on tax assessments that people received over the weekend,” Eads said. “The tax assessments have been going on for over a year prior to the approval of the casino. Assessments are based on values from the previous four years and sales transactions, and that’s what they based assessments of property on across the city. It’s based on what’s happened in the past four years, not what’s going to happen in the next four years.”
In other matters, the council voted 3-2 to approve a $261,400 lease agreement to acquire a new 2020 leaf collection truck to replace a 2006 model with more than 12,000 hours of service in poor condition. They also appointed Don Ashley to the Virginia Highlands Community College board. He replaces Catherine Brillhart, whose term ends this month.
The council also continued its discussion about requiring a public referendum on decisions that involve substantial long-term borrowing, like that which led to The Falls commercial center and the landfill, which represent a combined $84 million of the city’s more than $100 million long-term debt.
Councilman Kevin Wingard said his goal was to install a “hurdle” that would slow future councils to avoid “potential disaster.”
Eads said, given the city’s current financial straits, it would be years before the city could even consider substantial borrowing, and its current debt ratio policies would make such borrowing difficult.
Eads urged the council to move slowly to avoid a policy that created “unintended consequences that could hamstring the city.”
“I think we have policies in place, and I don’t know, necessarily, if we need to go beyond that with a referendum,” Mayor Bill Hartley said. “But I’m definitely very concerned. … You want an obstacle that slows things down, but it could be an obstacle that prevents something from happening that needs to happen. The language is very, very important.”
