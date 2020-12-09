Bristol, Virginia discusses property reassessment appeals

BRISTOL, Va. — The City Council plays no role in the property reassessment process but dedicated some time Tuesday to discussing it after receiving some complaints.

Property owners citywide received their new appraisals over the weekend as part of a process that occurs every four years. It is handled by an outside firm hired by the Commissioner of the Revenue, and the council’s only role is setting the rate at which that property is taxed.

“I know a number of people have voiced their concerns online, and we’ve had some phone calls on tax assessments. I know council members have had phone calls,” City Manager Randy Eads said.

Eads said the appeals process is different for 2020 due to COVID-19.

“Many of you disagree with the newly assessed value of your home. You have the right to appeal that assessment, and the procedure is on the reassessment notice,” Eads said. “You must complete your appeal no later than Dec. 28. … This will not take place in person as it has in the past several years. This year, you have to send them a letter or send them an email.”

Assessments were completed by Wampler Eanes Appraisal Group Ltd. in Daleville.