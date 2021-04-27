Bristol, Virginia council to consider jail negotiation resolution tonight

BRISTOL, Va. — The city jail’s days may be numbered.

Tonight, the Bristol Virginia City Council will be asked to direct City Manager Randy Eads to begin negotiations with the Southwest Regional Jail Authority. The goal, according to the resolution, is to reach an agreement that would allow the city to begin housing its prisoners in authority facilities “on or about July 1, 2021,” according to the resolution.

“This resolution authorizes me to begin negotiations. Do I think the regional jail could accept all our prisoners on July 1? No. I think it would take the rest of this year and maybe early next year to get all our prisoners shifted over and to close our jail,” Eads said Monday. “If the council approves it.”

Eads said the council has had two weeks to “digest” a report from Davenport & Co., showing a lack of long-term financial options since constructing a new jail could cost between $50 million and $95 million.

The resolution notes the operating budget for the city jail is “exceeding budget projections” and that the city would likely be forced to expand or build a new jail — a virtual impossibility since the city doesn’t have the capacity to borrow those sums of money.