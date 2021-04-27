Bristol, Virginia council to consider jail negotiation resolution tonight

BRISTOL, Va. — The city jail’s days may be numbered.
Tonight, the Bristol Virginia City Council will be asked to direct City Manager Randy Eads to begin negotiations with the Southwest Regional Jail Authority. The goal, according to the resolution, is to reach an agreement that would allow the city to begin housing its prisoners in authority facilities “on or about July 1, 2021,” according to the resolution.
“This resolution authorizes me to begin negotiations. Do I think the regional jail could accept all our prisoners on July 1? No. I think it would take the rest of this year and maybe early next year to get all our prisoners shifted over and to close our jail,” Eads said Monday. “If the council approves it.”
Eads said the council has had two weeks to “digest” a report from Davenport & Co., showing a lack of long-term financial options since constructing a new jail could cost between $50 million and $95 million.
The resolution notes the operating budget for the city jail is “exceeding budget projections” and that the city would likely be forced to expand or build a new jail — a virtual impossibility since the city doesn’t have the capacity to borrow those sums of money.
The 51-year-old existing city jail is licensed to house 67, but it accommodates 134 with bunk beds. Another 10 to 25 often sleep on small mattresses on the floor.
However, the city is presently responsible for about 280 prisoners, and, with an effective capacity of about 140-150 inmates, that translates into the city paying to house nearly half its prisoners elsewhere — including the Southwest Regional Jail Authority facilities and the Eastern Shore Regional Jail, some 450 miles or seven hours away, the April 2021 report shows.
“The council had some questions, but I don’t know what they’ll decide. I think they realize this is a problem that has to be addressed sooner rather than later,” Eads said.
If the council approves the resolution and a deal is ultimately reached, the agreement would come back to the council for a vote.
Also on tonight’s agenda are routine expense approvals, including $110,000 to the Southwest Regional Jail Authority for its March bill for prisoner housing and a medical expense. There is an additional bill for $17,000 for inmates being housed at the Eastern Shore Regional Jail.
The current city budget allocates $1 million to rent space in other jails, and less than $300,000 remains in that budget to cover the costs for April, May and June, a city document shows. The fiscal year ends June 30.
Tonight’s agenda also includes a public hearing on the fiscal 2021-22 city budget. As written, that spending plan includes increasing the budget for external prisoner housing to $1.2 million — but if the city decides to ultimately join the regional jail system, it would necessitate reworking that portion of the budget, along with the sheriff’s operating budget.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 Lee St. COVID restrictions limit the number of people who can attend, but the meeting is streamed live through the city’s website.
