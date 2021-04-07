Bristol Virginia Council gets first look at fiscal 2021-22 budget

BRISTOL, Va. – City Council members appeared generally receptive Tuesday after getting their first look at the city’s proposed $69.35 million city spending plan fiscal 2021-22.
It includes a $54.88 million general fund budget that is about $3 million more than the current fiscal year, a $6.4 million solid waste budget and $6.5 million in capital projects, funded primarily by the state and federal government. The city is expected to receive an additional $1.1 million from the state, nearly $900,000 from the federal government and an extra $1.03 million in local revenues.
The accompanying school system budget is $41.2 million, making the total proposed annual operating plan $110.55 million.
The city’s general fund budget is based on a real estate tax rate of $1.12 per $100 of assessed value, which is down from the current $1.17. While that is a reduction, many property owners would pay more because real estate values citywide rose an average 9% during a just completed reappraisal.
Termed an “effective tax increase,” it is forecast to generate about $320,000 more revenue for the city.
The council is scheduled to vote on the tax rate during a called Thursday meeting that includes a public hearing.
“They put a lot of work into a budget in the middle of a year with a lot of uncertainty to it,” Mayor Bill Hartley said after the meeting. “This is a good place to start. We’ll need to dig in and see if there are things that need to be changed or can be changed. Sometimes it’s very hard to make changes once the budget is presented because anytime you change one thing you have to balance it out.”
The general fund includes a proposed 5% pay raise for all city employees and follows action in the General Assembly to raise the salaries of state compensation board-funded positions including sheriff’s deputies, teachers and most employees of constitutional officers, City Manager Randy Eads said.
“The General Assembly decided on a 5% increase across the board for comp board-funded positions, many school positions in the two-year biennium and Department of Social Services,” Eads said. “Some city employees are hybrid, either paid through the comp board solely or comp board and city-funded or some are solely city-funded. To be fair to all employees, I felt it was in everybody’s interest to make it a 5% increase. It’s a large increase but you have to be fair to employees across the board.”
Total tab for the wage increases adds about $617,000 to the budget.
“This is a way to attract and retain qualified employees,” Hartley said.
The budget does not include more than 15 requested new positions and leaves 6.5 existing positions unfilled for the next year. It does includes total of nine new full-time equivalent positions including four police officers funded by grants, a code compliance officer, a parks and recreation programmer and several part-time positions.
It also omits a $2 million capital request from the school division and nearly $400,000 in requests from the sheriff’s office for plumbing upgrades and installing air conditioning at the city jail.
The budget includes a slight increase in tourism funding, raising the allotment to the Birthplace of Country Music from $1,750 to $7,500. There is no proposed increase for Believe in Bristol, which asked for $50,000 but is slated to get $7,500 or Discover Bristol, which is to receive $50,000 after requesting $175,000.
“There have been discussions by council to provide a percentage of hotel lodging tax to outside agencies. The funding in this budget provides 7% [forecast lodging tax revenue] for tourism promotion,” Eads told the council.
The budget also forecasts a $1 million increase in meals tax revenues and $520,000 increase in sales tax revenues, which prompted a question from Councilman Kevin Mumpower about the source of the estimates.
“The local sales and use tax, meals tax and lodging tax were all based on annualized actuals that we’re seeing come through. I don’t feel like we are over-estimating those revenues or under-estimating those revenues,” Eads said. “In the trends in travel and restaurants, I’m hoping these numbers will be a little bit low.”
Residential trash collection is scheduled to remain at $33 per month, the current rate, Eads said. The solid waste fund includes an $113,000 appropriation from the general fund.
Debt service represents about 7.8% of the total general fund expense for the upcoming year.
Thursday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m., at City Hall, 300 Lee St.
