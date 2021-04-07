Bristol Virginia Council gets first look at fiscal 2021-22 budget

BRISTOL, Va. – City Council members appeared generally receptive Tuesday after getting their first look at the city’s proposed $69.35 million city spending plan fiscal 2021-22.

It includes a $54.88 million general fund budget that is about $3 million more than the current fiscal year, a $6.4 million solid waste budget and $6.5 million in capital projects, funded primarily by the state and federal government. The city is expected to receive an additional $1.1 million from the state, nearly $900,000 from the federal government and an extra $1.03 million in local revenues.

The accompanying school system budget is $41.2 million, making the total proposed annual operating plan $110.55 million.

The city’s general fund budget is based on a real estate tax rate of $1.12 per $100 of assessed value, which is down from the current $1.17. While that is a reduction, many property owners would pay more because real estate values citywide rose an average 9% during a just completed reappraisal.

Termed an “effective tax increase,” it is forecast to generate about $320,000 more revenue for the city.

The council is scheduled to vote on the tax rate during a called Thursday meeting that includes a public hearing.