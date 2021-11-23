Bristol, Virginia Council, Board to discuss new school

BRISTOL, Va. – Bristol, Virginia school leaders are seeking some clear direction from City Council when they meet tonight to again discuss the long-proposed new elementary school.

At stake is $2 million in federal COVID relief funding that can be used to help defray some of the cost of a proposed $24 million building planned on land adjacent to Van Pelt Elementary. School officials say construction would need to begin in early 2022 to finish and occupy the building by 2024 – the deadline for spending the federal funds.

A joint meeting between council and School Board is the first item on tonight’s regular agenda.

“I just want to make sure that City Council has all the information they need, answers to all their questions or any additional questions they might need answers to,” Superintendent Keith Perrigan said Monday. “Because we’ll be coming back to them officially in December for a vote and we want to make sure every i is dotted and every t is crossed.”

As the funding entity, council has the final say in whether the school is built.

The school system previously received approval to access $2 million of its allocation of ESSER II (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding to use as a down payment on construction.