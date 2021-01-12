Bristol, Virginia city students will return to school Jan. 25 as School Board votes

System employees were not required to take the vaccine, Perrigan said.

The system began classes in August with about two-thirds of its students attending in person, using substantial mitigation and cleaning measures. The rest of its student body has been attending online, due to concerns about the virus. All students are online on Fridays.

“Last month, when we made the decision, we really didn’t have the vaccine in front of us,” board Chair Steve Fletcher said. “To me, that is the big decision. We’ve got it available, our teachers and staff took the first dose today, so I think it only makes sense. Let’s help the teachers this time also.”

Some special needs, career and technical education classes, athletics and the division’s day care services are to continue during the next two weeks, the superintendent said.

All evidence indicates students are safer in school that at home when it comes to contracting the virus, Perrigan said.

The system reported 29 COVID-19 cases among students during the first semester, compared to 14 cases of the virus during the recently completed Christmas break, Perrigan said.