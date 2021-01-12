Bristol, Virginia city students will return to school Jan. 25 as School Board votes

BRISTOL, Va. — City students will return to classrooms Jan. 25, following a Monday vote by the Bristol Virginia School Board.
The board voted 5-0 to continue virtual learning for another two weeks after large numbers of teachers and staff received COVID-19 vaccinations Monday during a vaccination clinic at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center.
City students were last in classrooms on Dec. 9, after the board opted to make the final week of classes last year and the first week of 2021 classes online. Schools were closed Monday so vaccinations could occur.
The vote followed a recommendation by Superintendent Keith Perrigan to allow teachers to gain some immunity to the novel coronavirus even though the school division has reported relatively few cases during the first semester.
“Our [case] numbers in our community are as high as they’ve ever been. However, we have shown that we can provide safe, educational opportunities for our children in person,” Perrigan said after the meeting. “However, we’re six instructional [classroom] days away from the 25th, so this will allow our staff to build that level of immunity they would build between now and then just makes sense.
“It’s been a balancing act the whole year. As you put things on the scales, I think this vaccine carries huge weight on those scales.”
System employees were not required to take the vaccine, Perrigan said.
The system began classes in August with about two-thirds of its students attending in person, using substantial mitigation and cleaning measures. The rest of its student body has been attending online, due to concerns about the virus. All students are online on Fridays.
“Last month, when we made the decision, we really didn’t have the vaccine in front of us,” board Chair Steve Fletcher said. “To me, that is the big decision. We’ve got it available, our teachers and staff took the first dose today, so I think it only makes sense. Let’s help the teachers this time also.”
Some special needs, career and technical education classes, athletics and the division’s day care services are to continue during the next two weeks, the superintendent said.
All evidence indicates students are safer in school that at home when it comes to contracting the virus, Perrigan said.
The system reported 29 COVID-19 cases among students during the first semester, compared to 14 cases of the virus during the recently completed Christmas break, Perrigan said.
A total of 120 new cases of the novel coronavirus were diagnosed among all city residents since Jan. 1, and 163 new cases were identified over the past 14 days, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Those totals represent 11% and 15%, respectively, of all the city’s cases since the pandemic began last March. The state does not identify active cases, but patients with the virus are generally considered contagious for between 10 and 14 days.
Cases surged regionwide since Thanksgiving. On Monday, Ballad Health reported the region’s seven-day testing positivity rate was 32.2%, meaning one in three people tested are positive for the virus. The Mount Rogers Health District, which includes Bristol, Virginia, reported its seven-day testing positivity rate was 24.3% on Monday.
276-645-2532
Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC