Bristol Virginia City Schools return to virtual learning

BRISTOL, Va. — Students and staff at Bristol Virginia City Schools are returning to a virtual learning environment.
Superintendent Keith Perrigan said virtual learning will take place the entire week of Dec. 14. He said a small number of key staff personnel at some schools will be unavailable making it difficult to implement the Return to School plan.
Since August, Perrigan said the school board has based decisions about the learning environment on balancing risk.
“Our plan has been phenomenal, but it has only worked because we had phenomenal people implementing it,” Perrigan said in a note to the school community. “Without the ability to fully implement our plan at all schools, the balance of risk has now shifted. This decision is based on availability of personnel and not due to an increase of positive cases in our schools since yesterday. As a matter of fact, I have not been notified of any new cases today.”
Perrigan said staff should follow the same work schedule as followed during the week after Thanksgiving. The school system will provide meals for students this week and will release additional details as soon as possible.
“Since this decision is based on personnel and not due to new cases in our schools, we will continue to provide day care for students of working parents who need that service in order to continue working,” Perrigan said. “If your child participated in this service during the week after Thanksgiving, there is no need for additional paperwork.”
Athletics will also continue, he added. The department has already begun to follow new guidelines put out by the governor.
After Christmas break, the system will remain virtual until at least Jan. 12. The school board will meet on Jan. 11 to revisit. Perrigan said he hopes to recommend schools return to in-person learning.
