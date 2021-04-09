Bristol Virginia City Council trims real estate tax rate

Vice Mayor Anthony Farnum said he hopes the council can ultimately reduce the rate back into the 90-cent range.

“I think it takes a long time to turn around a big ship heading in the wrong direction, but I think we’re doing that,” Farnum said. “As we vote on this tonight to lower the rate from $1.17 to $1.12 that, going forward, we all make sure we keep this in the forefront of our minds. I’d love to be on the group that lowers it a few more cents, then a few more cents.”

One cent of real estate tax generates about $100,000 and the proposed fiscal 2021-22 budget was built on the $1.12 rate, so approving a lower rate would mean revising that budget.

“We can’t go to $1.08 because we’d be in the negative; $1.10, we’re in the positive. We don’t need to go to $1.12,” Wingard said. “I would like to see this council set the rate at $1.10. We have got to stop taxing and charging fees and taxes at the degree we do in this city. We’ve got to grow this city with new revenue, new tax base, not keep imposing it onto our people who live here and want to stay here. And we just make it hard for them.”

In pushing for $1.09 rate, Mumpower said the council should find ways to cut at the proposed $54.8 million general fund budget.