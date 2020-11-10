Bristol Virginia City Council Plan to discuss removing traffic signal at intersection of Piedmont/Cumberland

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia City Council is expected to revisit a plan tonight to remove the traffic signal at a prominent city intersection and convert it to a four-way stop.
The city’s planning department wants to make that change to the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and Cumberland Street, a block from State Street. On March 10, the council unanimously approved a downtown parking plan that included the change, but afterward some council members voiced concern about the proposed change to the intersection.
The city’s Transportation Safety Commission also previously voted to remove the signal.
“We’ll look at the study and the information,” Mayor Bill Hartley said Monday. “If the study shows it doesn’t warrant a traffic light, we need to consider taking it down — both in terms of what it might cost the city as well as the flow of traffic that goes through there.”
Businesses previously supported the overall parking plan.
“I know over the past decade there’s been a lot of places where we have removed traffic lights, particularly in downtown,” Hartley said. “Some of these places a light has been for a long time may no longer warrant it anymore. We want to make sure that it’s safe for everyone.”
Another question is how and when future development might impact downtown traffic volumes, Hartley said.
“We’ll just have to look at it,” the mayor said.
Between 300 and 656 total vehicles moved through the intersection each hour between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., with the busiest hours between noon and 6 p.m., the traffic study shows. Those totals fell short of all of the guidelines, or warrants, prescribed by the manual on uniform traffic control devices cited in the city’s request.
“The traffic count that was performed last year would not be enough to justify a traffic signal,” according to information included in the council’s agenda packet. “We believe the intersection will function more efficiently as a four-way stop and will facilitate an increase in available parking.”
Cumberland passes through the historic Solar Hill neighborhood and offers a direct connection between Commonwealth Avenue and downtown, including close proximity to the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, the city courthouse, City Hall, the Department of Education and Cumberland Square Park.
The Piedmont-Cumberland intersection includes Blackbird Bakery and an office building that houses Tri-City Security to the south; the vacant former post office and parking lots for an insurance business and Leisure Park Tower are on the north side.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m., at 300 Lee St. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only a limited number of seats will be available in the council chamber and face masks are required. The public is urged to watch the live video feed of the meeting.
