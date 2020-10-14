Bristol Virginia City Council hears COVID-19 update

BRISTOL, Va. — City residents have fared better with COVID-19 than many nearby localities, but the virus remains a threat until a vaccine is approved, a health official told City Council on Tuesday.

Dr. Karen Shelton, medical director of the Mount Rogers Health District, provided details about cases in the city and Southwest Virginia during the council’s regular meeting. The city of just under 17,000 residents has recorded fewer cases, hospitalizations and deaths than many other areas, including neighboring Washington and Smyth counties and across the border in Tennessee.

“We have substantial rates for our community. I think we [Virginia] have some stricter guidelines in place, we have not had some of the large events Tennessee has had — some of the wide-open places that people go like Pigeon Forge, some of the touristy areas. Some of the large events in Virginia have been canceled,” Shelton said after the meeting.

Bristol, Virginia has recorded 216 cases since the pandemic began in March, while the more populated Washington County has had more than 740 cases and neighboring Sullivan County, Tennessee, nearly 2,800 since March.

The city’s seven-day average is three new daily cases, or 15.6 per 100,000, while Washington County’s average is 13 new cases per day, or 23.9 per 100,000.