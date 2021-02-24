Bristol Virginia City Council finds favor in new elementary school talks

Councilmen Kevin Wingard and Neal Osborne said they support plans to renovate Stonewall Jackson. The system is currently about $500,000 short of being able to compete $2.42 million in work there, but Wingard predicted the city could help bridge that funding gap.

“If the casino comes, like it looks like it is,” Wingard said, then the city might have more funds to work with. Wingard added, “We’re still broke, and we still have other capital needs inside the city. If you go smaller, it’s more affordable. .. It’s more doable, it’s more feasible.”

The proposed new school at Van Pelt would serve over 600 students, but if city officials opt for three elementary schools, the new one would serve about 450.

Wingard also noted the community support for Highland View, which has among the highest poverty rates of any school in the state.

No firm decisions were made at the meeting.