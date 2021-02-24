Bristol Virginia City Council finds favor in new elementary school talks

BRISTOL, Va. — With city finances now on the mend, members of the City Council on Tuesday reopened discussions on building a new elementary school.
Superintendent Keith Perrigan outlined the current conditions and enrollment numbers at the city’s four elementary schools and listed several potential sites that have previously been discussed with School Board members but not the council.
Perrigan said the project would require some urgency because schools are currently at or near capacity in primary grades. Also on the horizon is the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino development, which is expected to attract new residents to the city — and many of them will likely have children. The casino is expected to generate up to 2,000 direct jobs and will likely open in late 2022 or early 2023.
“We’re in a little better place financially, we know the casino is coming, we know we need a new school,” Mayor Bill Hartley said after the meeting. “Before, our options were very limited. I think we have more options, and we can have a discussion about what would be best — not just for the short term but long term.”
The previous plan included closing Highland View, Stonewall Jackson and Washington-Lee elementary schools, building a new school adjacent to the current Van Pelt Elementary site on land already owned by the city and consolidating those students into two buildings. That plan was met with some controversy, as it would shutter three neighborhood schools and place all 1,100 elementary students in the far eastern end of the city.
While that plan was eventually approved, the School Board voted last February to delay action in an effort to find better funding options — and due to uncertainty surrounding a public referendum on the casino. In November, voters overwhelmingly approved the casino, and backers are presently waiting to apply for a state gaming license.
“I think it is time to take our foot off the brake,” Perrigan told the council. “It may not be time to put our foot directly on the gas, but we need to start the conversation again on how do we prepare for the casino to come to town. If we want to build a new elementary school at Van Pelt, we’re ready to go. … Interest rates are lower, and we can actually move from 30 years to 20 years.”
However, Perrigan conceded that a plan to operate three schools rather than two would likely engender more widespread community support.
Included in his presentation were four new potential sites, including the former Tenneva property near Highland View, the lake property across from American Merchant on Old Abingdon Highway, a vacant lot on Bob Morrison Boulevard across from the Bristol Herald Courier offices and the present Washington-Lee site plus an adjoining property.
One plan that seemed to find the most favor was to further renovate and retain Stonewall Jackson Elementary on the city’s west side and build a new school to replace Highland View and Washington-Lee.
Councilmen Kevin Wingard and Neal Osborne said they support plans to renovate Stonewall Jackson. The system is currently about $500,000 short of being able to compete $2.42 million in work there, but Wingard predicted the city could help bridge that funding gap.
“If the casino comes, like it looks like it is,” Wingard said, then the city might have more funds to work with. Wingard added, “We’re still broke, and we still have other capital needs inside the city. If you go smaller, it’s more affordable. .. It’s more doable, it’s more feasible.”
The proposed new school at Van Pelt would serve over 600 students, but if city officials opt for three elementary schools, the new one would serve about 450.
Wingard also noted the community support for Highland View, which has among the highest poverty rates of any school in the state.
No firm decisions were made at the meeting.
“Based on the previous feedback I’ve gotten from the community, I think a lot of people would like to see a three-school model. Whether we’re able to get to that or not would depend on a lot of variables — where you put it, what the cost of land is, what the city could afford,” Hartley said. “Before, I don’t think we could even have that discussion. Now we can, and now is a good time to have it. The casino is coming, and we hope more people move into the city, but we also want to try to do this and really meet the long-term needs of our city.”
Vice Mayor Anthony Farnum also voiced support for three elementary schools.
“I’m happy we’re having the conversation, and we need to keep the conversation going,” Farnum said. “I think we have the ability to provide the best learning environment for all of the kids in Bristol, and we’re going to do everything we can to do that.”
