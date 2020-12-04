Bristol Virginia City Council certifies Hard Rock as preferred casino operator

While Thursday’s unanimous 4-0 vote during a called meeting was a formality, it met a state deadline for the four cities whose residents approved casino referendums last month. Bristol residents overwhelmingly approved the project during a Nov. 3 referendum.

The council took a similar vote in May, naming HR Bristol as its choice to manage the project.

The resolution was sent to the Virginia Lottery Board Thursday morning. Lottery officials previously precertified HR Bristol. The lottery must now finalize its casino regulations so it can begin to review gaming license applications. That is expected to occur in April 2021.

“This is a tremendous opportunity, not only for Bristol, but for the other financially distressed localities in Virginia,” City Manager Randy Eads said. “Every locality that had a casino referendum passed it by at least a two-to-one margin. Bristol is now on the cusp of having a unique casino and resort destination here in our own backyard. We’ll be one of 278 locations worldwide for Hard Rock.”