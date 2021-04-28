Bristol Virginia City Council approves jail negotiations

“We can’t do any major repairs to the jail because, if we do anything major, you’re mandated by law to bring it up to full compliance of today’s standards. To do that, you’re talking tens of millions of dollars the city don’t have,” Wingard said. “What we really need to have is a society that will obey the law, but unfortunately we don’t.”

Wingard said past city councils should have addressed this issue years ago.

“This truly has been kicked down the road because our hands are tied,” Wingard said. “We’ve had other leaders who opted to spend the money elsewhere instead of schools and jails and things the community really has to have to function properly.”

Councilman Neal Osborne, who noted he typically makes motions, said he is struggling with this decision.

“I’ve went back and forth 20 times on this,” Osborne said. “It’s been a long time coming to get us to this point, and I hate we’re at this point. … I never wanted to have to get to this point. But the condition of the jail has gone on for so long, it has to be fixed. There’s concern about [what] building a new jail would cost. I’m concerned what the regional jail might charge us. I’m concerned about the humane treatment of prisoners. … I have wrestled with this a whole bunch the past couple of weeks.”