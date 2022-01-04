Bristol Virginia asks EPA, DEQ to help with landfill issues

BRISTOL, Va. - The city of Bristol Virginia this week asked the Environmental Protection Agency and Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to step in and assist with the city's troubled landfill.

In a Jan. 3 letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan and DEQ Director David Paylor, City Manager Randy Eads said steps the city has taken thus far haven't solved widespread odor complaints and related issues.

"Currently the city has taken all corrective actions recommended to solve the odor issue. Citizens of our community are still experiencing the malodors emanating from the city's landfill," Eads wrote, adding the widespread problem is creating a "lower quality of life" for residents.

"The city has listened to and implemented the recommendations suggested by our experts and the regulatory agencies in order to correct the odors. Today the odors still exist and, without further expert advice, I do not foresee the odors being eliminated in the near future."

A city contractor recently completed drilling a series of 21 new gas wells and linking them into the landfill gas system. While calibration of those wells is continuing at this time, Eads said the city is concerned the work won't resolve the issue as intended.