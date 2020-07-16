BRISTOL, Va. -- Bristol Virginia School Superintendent Keith Perrigan released the school system’s plans to reopening for the 2020-2021 school year during a news conference this afternoon.
The plan titled “Recover, Reimagine, Return” was developed by over 60 stakeholders including leaders, teachers, support staff, parents, students, and community members. Under the current plan classes will start on Aug. 20 and students will be allowed to attend classes in person or remotely if they have health issues or their families have concerns.
Additionally regular in class instruction will occur Mondays through Thursdays with online learning occurring on Fridays. For families that cannot get or cannot afford childcare on Fridays, schools will offer enrichment programs, remediation and other opportunities.
Under the plan it is recommended that staff as well as students 10 years and older wear masks. Parents of students who are 10 or older will be able to complete a form that will opt their child out from wearing a mask. Parents with children under the age of 10 will also have the option to indicate whether or not they want their child to wear a mask. BVPS will provide at least one face covering for each student and staff member the plan states.
Social distance of six feet between each person will also be in place whenever possible. Students that are less than four feet away from each other will be required to wear masks, unless their parent has signed an opt out form. Masks will only be required on bus rides if there are more than 11 students on the bus.
The plan also requires all students to be screened daily before riding buses or enter the schools. Students with a temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will not be allowed on school buses or allowed to attend classroom instruction.
Teachers, other staff and visitors will also be screened. Teachers and staff members will have their temperatures checked daily and will have to inform their administrator and secure a substitute if their temperature is 100 degrees or higher. Visitors with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher will not be permitted entry into schools.
The plan also calls for an increased cleaning and sanitation, minimized grouping of students and a dramatically modifies the transportation schedule.
Contingency plans are in place for how the 2020-2021 school year will start should current circumstances of the pandemic change.
