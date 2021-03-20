Bristol, Va. police search for man wanted on assault and burglary charges

BRISTOL, Va. — A man who authorities say broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house and assaulted her is being sought by the Bristol Virginia Police Department.
Arrest warrants have been issued for Robert Johnson Jr., age unknown, on charges of malicious wounding and burglary, according to a news release. Officials say a burglary and assault occurred Wednesday.
On Friday, police said Johnson is believed be traveling in a light blue Hyundai Accent with Virginia license plate number USE-2484. He should be considered armed and dangerous, they said. Police advise against approaching the man. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 276-645-7400.
