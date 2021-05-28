Bristol, Va. leaders endorse state rail extension study

In making the motion to approve, Councilman Neal Osborne sounded an optimistic note.

“Passenger rail has been something a lot of people have worked for, for a very long time. This is something I talked about when I was mayor; something I talked with the governor about,” Osborne said. “I still think we’re a long way away, but we’re a lot closer than we have been. We’ve seen the success of passenger rail coming to Roanoke and Lynchburg and see it coming to Christiansburg and Blacksburg.”

Bristol’s last passenger train departed in 1971. However, the city’s historic train station has since been revitalized and efforts to secure service stepped up in 2017, when Amtrak began running a daily route between Lynchburg and Roanoke.

Mayor Bill Hartley said this time the dream appears to be closer to reality.

“I want to thank the Southwest Virginia delegation — Sen. Pillion and Del. O’Quinn — for making sure the part was in the study to get the impact beyond Christiansburg. All of the other studies I’ve seen, it’s not just about getting it to Bristol but getting it beyond Bristol and the impact it could have on all of Southwest Virginia and our region. Hopefully, this will move along quicker,” Hartley said.