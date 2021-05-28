Bristol, Va. leaders endorse state rail extension study

BRISTOL, Va. — City leaders this week formally added their voices to the chorus championing the study of expanding passenger rail service into Southwest Virginia.
The Bristol Virginia City Council approved a resolution expressing support for an amended state budget that includes extending passenger rail service from Roanoke to the Blacksburg-Christiansburg area and requiring a state study of the impact of a possible future extension to Bristol.
Earlier this month, Gov. Ralph Northam announced a $257.2 million Western Rail Initiative including infrastructure improvements, right-of-way acquisition and upgrades needed to extend Amtrak passenger rail service from Roanoke to Christiansburg by 2025.
It also includes an additional round-trip train running between Washington, D.C., and Roanoke in 2022.
A group known as the Bristol Rail Coalition has worked for more than a decade promoting the concept of passenger service to the Twin City and Bristol, Virginia was previously involved in a series of feasibility studies.
The state budget requires the Secretary of Transportation to provide an assessment of both the total project costs and incremental costs resulting from the extension of passenger rail service to Bristol and it’s due in November.
Bristol’s resolution recognizes the state’s actions and “supports the Bristol study requirement as provided in the 2021 Transportation Funding Initiative and respectfully recommends a full and thorough consideration of the positive impacts of expanded passenger rail service in far Southwest Virginia, including alleviating stress along the Interstate 81 corridor,” according to the resolution.
In making the motion to approve, Councilman Neal Osborne sounded an optimistic note.
“Passenger rail has been something a lot of people have worked for, for a very long time. This is something I talked about when I was mayor; something I talked with the governor about,” Osborne said. “I still think we’re a long way away, but we’re a lot closer than we have been. We’ve seen the success of passenger rail coming to Roanoke and Lynchburg and see it coming to Christiansburg and Blacksburg.”
Bristol’s last passenger train departed in 1971. However, the city’s historic train station has since been revitalized and efforts to secure service stepped up in 2017, when Amtrak began running a daily route between Lynchburg and Roanoke.
Mayor Bill Hartley said this time the dream appears to be closer to reality.
“I want to thank the Southwest Virginia delegation — Sen. Pillion and Del. O’Quinn — for making sure the part was in the study to get the impact beyond Christiansburg. All of the other studies I’ve seen, it’s not just about getting it to Bristol but getting it beyond Bristol and the impact it could have on all of Southwest Virginia and our region. Hopefully, this will move along quicker,” Hartley said.
Pillion, R-Abingdon, said he believes “momentum is finally on our side.”
Another study, completed in 2019, forecast about 23,600 annual riders from a Bristol stop, the creation of between 14 and 22 direct jobs and required more than $30 million in needed track upgrades. That study was paid for by the city, the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, U.S. Department of Agriculture and Appalachian Regional Commission.
The state has committed $3.7 billion to passenger rail, including construction of an additional two-track Long Bridge in Arlington to expand the lone rail link between the state, Washington, D.C., and the northeastern U.S., which has become a bottleneck to Virginia rail expansion. It is expected to be finished by 2030.
