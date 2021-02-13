 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bristol, Va. calls for historic district nominees
0 comments

Bristol, Va. calls for historic district nominees

  • 0
BHC logo square

BRISTOL, Va. — Nominations are now being accepted for the 2021 Historic Preservation Awards for the city of Bristol, Virginia.

The annual award program recognizes property owners and developers who engage in preservation projects on properties within the city’s five federally designated historic districts, according to a written statement.

Properties are selected based on exterior appearance only. The deadline for nominations, including self-nominations, is March 31.

“Restoration and long-term maintenance of residential and commercial properties encourages community revitalization and preserves the rich history and charming landscape of our city,” said Catherine Brillhart, Historic Preservation Awards Committee chairwoman.

Each year, the city recognizes one property in the Euclid Avenue, Solar Hill, Virginia Hill, Bristol Warehouse and Bristol Downtown Commercial historic districts.

Properties within the city limits, but outside historic districts are now eligible to be nominated for the recently announced City Wide Historic Preservation Award.

The 2021 historic district award recipients will be recognized in May.

Nomination forms may be printed and mailed or submitted directly online from the city’s website at www.bristolva.org. For additional information, contact Catherine Brillhart at cbrillhart100@yahoo.com or 276-591-6952.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Equity in COVID vaccine distribution

Watch Now: Related Video

Equity in COVID vaccine distribution

Watch Now: Related Video

Equity in COVID vaccine distribution

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Grenade tragedy struck Abingdon boy two days before Christmas
Latest Headlines

Grenade tragedy struck Abingdon boy two days before Christmas

The first information released to the public about an explosion in Abingdon that killed a 12-year-old boy two days before Christmas came that night at 7:16 p.m. Town officials tweeted a message on Alert Abingdon: “EXPLOSION at 269 KING ST ABINGDON. Please use caution in the area. December 23, 2020 at 07:11 PM.”

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts