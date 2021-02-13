Bristol, Va. calls for historic district nominees

BRISTOL, Va. — Nominations are now being accepted for the 2021 Historic Preservation Awards for the city of Bristol, Virginia.
The annual award program recognizes property owners and developers who engage in preservation projects on properties within the city’s five federally designated historic districts, according to a written statement.
Properties are selected based on exterior appearance only. The deadline for nominations, including self-nominations, is March 31.
“Restoration and long-term maintenance of residential and commercial properties encourages community revitalization and preserves the rich history and charming landscape of our city,” said Catherine Brillhart, Historic Preservation Awards Committee chairwoman.
Each year, the city recognizes one property in the Euclid Avenue, Solar Hill, Virginia Hill, Bristol Warehouse and Bristol Downtown Commercial historic districts.
Properties within the city limits, but outside historic districts are now eligible to be nominated for the recently announced City Wide Historic Preservation Award.
The 2021 historic district award recipients will be recognized in May.
Nomination forms may be printed and mailed or submitted directly online from the city’s website at www.bristolva.org. For additional information, contact Catherine Brillhart at cbrillhart100@yahoo.com or 276-591-6952.
