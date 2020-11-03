 Skip to main content
Bristol turnout passes 7,000 with hours remaining
Bristol turnout passes 7,000 with hours remaining

BRISTOL, Va. - City turnout has been steady throughout the day with just  over 2,5 hours remaining, more than 7,000 votes have been cast, General Registrar Penny Limburg said.

In addition to the presidential and Congressional races, city voters are choosing to approve or reject a proposed Hard Rock Hotel & Casino resort, one of four Virginia cities voting on casinos.

In the accompanying video, Limburg hopes to have votes counted by about 8 p.m.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

