BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee Department of Economic Development is working on a new tool to connect local job seekers with employers.
The city has held a Hiring Expo every year since 2016, and it anticipated holding this year’s event in May, but it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As an alternative, Matt Garland, economic development specialist for the city, said organizers are working with Johnson City-based developer David Nelson and his company, FoundersForge, on a virtual hiring portal.
At the Monday afternoon Bristol Tennessee Industrial Development Board meeting, Garland told board members that he hoped to get a beta version of the portal into their hands soon so they can test it and provide feedback before the final version is released. However, he said there is not an exact date for when it will be ready.
Once complete, the hiring portal will function on computers, phones, tablets and other platforms and would be complimentary to the in-person Hiring Expo. The vision he said is that job seekers will be able to go online and put together a statement of qualifications and general job application. Then based on keywords, the app would point the applicant to local employers who are looking for their qualifications.
“If you qualify, let’s say for six jobs, and you want to apply for all six of them, you can do that,” Garland said. “Then it will connect you with the point of contact for the business or industry, and it’s up to them to do the meet and greet.”
Garland said the virtual hiring portal would also allow the city to help connect employers and job seekers that weren’t reached by the in-person Hiring Expo.
“There are restaurants that need cooks and servers, there are small businesses that need cashiers, and they may not necessarily have the time or the ability to be out searching for employees,” Garland said.
Additionally, the city would have access to a data dashboard where it could see information such as where applicants are coming from, so it could better focus its economic and workforce development efforts.
Garland said the city has heard two price estimates for the hiring portal. For the city to own the rights to the software, the estimate is $42,000, while it would cost $20,000 for the city to be the top licensee of the platform. FoundersForge would handle upkeep and maintenance of the hiring portal with either option.
The IDB would have to approve the purchase, but it would not require approval by the Bristol Tennessee City Council, he added.
Regardless of which path the IDB chooses — ownership or licensing — it’s likely Bristol, Tennessee won’t be the only municipality using the hiring portal. Garland said other municipalities, both local and out of state, have expressed interest in the platform.
