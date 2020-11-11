Bristol, Tennessee will allow beer delivery in city

BRISTOL, Tenn. — By the end of the year, Bristol, Tennessee residents will be able to order beer delivered directly to their doorstep.

At its Tuesday meeting, Bristol Tennessee City Council approved on second reading an ordinance amendment that will allow the delivery of beer, ale, malt beverages and other drinks with an alcohol level below 8% within city limits. The new ordinance will go into effect Nov. 27 and apply to businesses that hold on-premises, manufacturing or dual beer permits. Businesses must contact and receive permission from the secretary of the Bristol Tennessee Beer Board before they can start delivering.

At its April meeting, City Council approved a resolution that temporarily allowed restaurants, bars, breweries and tap houses to deliver beer within the city as long as they already held the proper permits but this resolution sunset on May 31. Danielle Smith, the city attorney, previously told City Council that the city had been asked to make this arrangement permanent.

Smith said during Tuesday’s meeting that Knoxville and Johnson City both passed similar ordinances.

Council approved the amendment unanimously and without additional comment or questions.