BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee Transit will be the recipient of a $455,806 grant, thanks to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

The transit, which handles the city’s bus routes, is one of many agencies that will get a portion of the $25 billion provided for transit infrastructure grants by the act, signed into law in late March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, a Johnson City Republican, applauded the grant made possible by the CARES Act, which he supported.

“I’m pleased to see Northeast Tennessee receive another coronavirus relief grant made possible by the CARES Act,” Roe said. “As the area recovers from financial instability caused by the coronavirus, this grant will help Bristol continue offering this vital service to our community.”

