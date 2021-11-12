Bristol, Tennessee to provide air filters to landfill victims

BRISTOL, Tn. - The City of Bristol, Tennessee in association with United Way of Bristol, announced an initiative Friday to provide air purifiers at no cost to low-and-moderate income households affected by the odors and emissions from the Bristol, Virginia landfill.

Households interested in the program can complete the online air purifier assistance program application at unitedwaybristol.org. United Way representatives will contact applicants about eligibility documentation. Those approved will receive information about where they can pick up their unit.

“We are using the federal poverty guidelines provided by the City of Bristol, Tennessee.” Lisa Cofer, the director of United Way, said about the criteria being used.

Units are scheduled to arrive on Thanksgiving week. The first delivery will consist of 60 air purifiers. Each unit is 13 inches tall, weighs about four pounds, and can cover around 1,000 square feet of indoor space. The purifiers have a five-speed adjustable fan and an H13 HEPA filter, as well as a UV light and a photocatalytic filter designed to remove volatile organic compounds. According to the United Way, the air purifiers are only for residents of Bristol, Tennessee.