Bristol Tennessee students return to class next week

School returns to Bristol, Tennessee next week with some significant changes.

One of the main things students and parents should be aware of heading into the new school year is reduced lunch applications are back after two years of free meals for students, Dr. Annette Tudor, Bristol Tennessee City Schools (BTCS) director, said.

“Last year we had federal waivers so all of our students were able to eat breakfast and lunch for free, regardless of their ability to pay,” Tudor said. “Those federal waivers are no longer in effect, and so we have to revert back to charging for meals, which our students haven’t had to pay for a meal in two years, so that’ll be a significant shift.”

Tudor encourages all families to fill out the federal free and reduced lunch applications sent home to determine eligibility.

“All families really should complete the paperwork for that, whether they think they will qualify or not,” Tudor said. “That is the only way that students who qualify for reduced lunch prices can receive that benefit.”

Tudor also reminds parents to complete the returning student information updates that are required for students to receive laptops, which will be distributed to fourth and fifth graders at this week’s open houses and to middle and high schoolers during the first week of school.

Another major change coming to BTCS this year is the shift from a seven-point grading scale to a 10-point grading scale, something Tudor said is a benefit for students and was implemented by the school board in order to align with a change in state law.

BTCS will have an early dismissal on Aug. 1, the first day of the 2022-2023 school year. Elementary schools will go from 8:10 a.m. to 10:10 a.m. while Tennessee High School and Tennessee Middle School run from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on day one, which will be followed by a teacher workday before normal school hours begin Aug. 3.

Overall, Tudor said the system is in “really good shape” staffing wise for teachers, with just two open teaching positions, although additional part-time support staff are needed, which she said isn’t out of the ordinary.

For more on the coming school year, visit www.btcs.org