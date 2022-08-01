 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First Day

Bristol, Tennessee students get two-hour beginning to a fresh new year

School is back in session in Bristol, Tennessee this week where the city school system is intent on putting past years in the rear view mirror and staying focused on starting anew.

The theme for the 2022-2023 school year at Bristol Tennessee City Schools (BTCS) is #BTCSIgnite – “Ignite” being the keyword symbolizing a new fire set to burn after a challenging two years.

“Over the course of this school year, we hope to expand on that theme with our students, parents, and community,” Rebecca House with BTCS public relations said. “With the image of igniting a fire, we want to promote a culture of renewal and bring light to the darkness of the past two years of the pandemic. We want to ignite a renewed passion for learning in students and help them be more successful than ever.”

Students returned to school from summer break Monday for a two-hour first day. They’ll be off Tuesday before returning Wednesday for normal school hours the rest of August. 

According to House, enrollment is up slightly in the city’s elementary schools and up more significantly at Tennessee High and Tennessee Middle schools. House noted that the number of tuition students, or students who live outside city limits, has increased due in part to a new Tuition-Free Designated Elementary Program at Fairmount Elementary School, where there are seven new tuition students. 

