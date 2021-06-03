Bristol, Tennessee set to save $5.4 million with bond refinancing

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The city of Bristol, Tennessee is poised to save more than $5.4 million after taking advantage of historically low interest rates in refinancing its outstanding debt.
Since 2019, the city has sold four bonds to refinance debt with the aid of municipal adviser firm Cumberland Securities of Knoxville.
Two of the most recent refundings resulted in savings of approximately $200,000 per year in interest costs through 2038, when bonds attributed to The Pinnacle are paid in full.
The city allocates certain amounts of money in its budget to pay down debt every year, but with those savings, those funds would be available for other expenses such as capital projects.
“The amount of revenues that are being saved from the issuance of these bonds, the reissuance of these bonds is outstanding,” said Councilwoman Lea Powers.
Despite savings, the refinancing doesn’t directly correlate to an increase or decrease in yearly tax rates, said Scott Gibson, a senior vice president at Cumberland Securities. It does, however, reduce the amount of cash flow out of the city’s coffers, taking pressure off the city to raise taxes to keep up with such factors as inflation.
In early May, city staff issued a 2021A series of general obligation refunding bonds to refinance two outstanding bond issues from 2012 and 2015.
Cumberland Securities estimated the city would realize approximately $496,000 in savings. However, once bids were opened, the savings totaled over $850,000.
Later that month, staff also issued a 2021B series of refunding bonds, which refinanced outstanding 2014 bonds. The projected savings from the winning bid total $2.7 million.
Combined, the two refundings realize a gross savings of more than $3.6 million.
Both bonds were originally issued to fund infrastructure improvements for the largest phase of development at The Pinnacle.
Two other bonds — from 2019 and 2020 — total approximately $1.8 million in gross savings.
Gibson, who serves as a financial adviser to the city, said the accumulation of the bond refinancing accounts for a large majority of the city’s debt.
“Because of COVID, interest rates plummeted,” Gibson said.
All four of the bonds have fixed interest rates below 1.75%. However, as the economy improves following the pandemic, Gibson continued, interest rates will rise.
The bonds were sold on the public market. Firms such as investment bankers like JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley as well as regional firms typically participate in the bidding process by submitting their interest rates. The firm that submits the lowest interest rate is awarded the bond.
Although both rounds garnered multiple bidders, FHN Capital Markets won the 2021A bond bid with a 1.6681% interest rate and Fifth Third Securities won the 2021B bond bid with a 1.6855% interest rate.
Gibson said the benefit of buying bonds stems from the lack of federal taxation on the income generated by the firm from the bonds.
During its Tuesday meeting, Bristol Tennessee City Council approved a resolution for the issuance of up to $9.8 million in new general obligation bonds. Proceeds from this new issuance are intended to cover capital projects such as a new fire station on the east end of the city, fire equipment and costs attributed to the construction of the new Bristol Tennessee Middle School.
The term of the borrowing for the city’s portion of the new middle school is 30 years, and it’s 25 years for the fire equipment.
