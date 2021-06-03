Bristol, Tennessee set to save $5.4 million with bond refinancing

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The city of Bristol, Tennessee is poised to save more than $5.4 million after taking advantage of historically low interest rates in refinancing its outstanding debt.

Since 2019, the city has sold four bonds to refinance debt with the aid of municipal adviser firm Cumberland Securities of Knoxville.

Two of the most recent refundings resulted in savings of approximately $200,000 per year in interest costs through 2038, when bonds attributed to The Pinnacle are paid in full.

The city allocates certain amounts of money in its budget to pay down debt every year, but with those savings, those funds would be available for other expenses such as capital projects.

“The amount of revenues that are being saved from the issuance of these bonds, the reissuance of these bonds is outstanding,” said Councilwoman Lea Powers.

Despite savings, the refinancing doesn’t directly correlate to an increase or decrease in yearly tax rates, said Scott Gibson, a senior vice president at Cumberland Securities. It does, however, reduce the amount of cash flow out of the city’s coffers, taking pressure off the city to raise taxes to keep up with such factors as inflation.