Bristol Tennessee schools to offer free summer meals

The program will run weekdays through July 23, with no meals provided July 5. Meals can be picked up on Mondays at Volunteer Village from noon to 12:30 p.m. and Kentucky Avenue Apartments from 1-1:30 p.m.; on Tuesdays at Sage Meadows Apartments from noon to 12:30 p.m.; on Wednesdays at Village Square Condominiums from noon to 12:30 p.m., Brookside Mobile Home Park from 1-1:30 p.m..; on Thursdays at Mountain View Apartments from noon to 12:30 p.m.; and Fridays at Fairmount Elementary School from 10 a.m. to noon and Bristol Heights Mobile Home Park from noon to 12:30 p.m.