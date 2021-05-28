 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bristol Tennessee schools to offer free summer meals
0 comments

Bristol Tennessee schools to offer free summer meals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee City Schools will kick off its free summer meals program June 1, with a weekly meal distribution at eight locations throughout the city.

The program will run weekdays through July 23, with no meals provided July 5. Meals can be picked up on Mondays at Volunteer Village from noon to 12:30 p.m. and Kentucky Avenue Apartments from 1-1:30 p.m.; on Tuesdays at Sage Meadows Apartments from noon to 12:30 p.m.; on Wednesdays at Village Square Condominiums from noon to 12:30 p.m., Brookside Mobile Home Park from 1-1:30 p.m..; on Thursdays at Mountain View Apartments from noon to 12:30 p.m.; and Fridays at Fairmount Elementary School from 10 a.m. to noon and Bristol Heights Mobile Home Park from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Each child will receive a hot meal or bagged lunch plus an additional weekly meal bundle. All children under 18 are welcome.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all locations are drive-thru, pickup only. The district will also provide breakfast and lunch to children participating in BTCS summer camp, YMCA and Boys and Girls Club summer programs.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff: gunman in Calif. appeared to target victims

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff: gunman in Calif. appeared to target victims

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff: gunman in Calif. appeared to target victims

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts