Bristol, Tennessee schools receive school innovation grant
Bristol, Tennessee schools receive school innovation grant

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee City Schools became one of 21 school districts across the state to receive a grant for a new innovative high school model program called the Tennessee High School Viking Career Center.

The center, an off-site innovative alternate learning program, will provide personalized educational and work-based learning options for students who choose an alternative path, according to a news release.

In total, $30 million in grant funding was awarded through a competitive application process, with individual grant awards from $750,000 to $2 million. Bristol’s grant is $2 million.

The goal of the Innovative High School Models program is to encourage strong and innovative partnerships between Tennessee public school districts, postsecondary education institutions and local employers, the release states.

