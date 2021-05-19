Bristol, Tennessee schools receive school innovation grant

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee City Schools became one of 21 school districts across the state to receive a grant for a new innovative high school model program called the Tennessee High School Viking Career Center.
The center, an off-site innovative alternate learning program, will provide personalized educational and work-based learning options for students who choose an alternative path, according to a news release.
In total, $30 million in grant funding was awarded through a competitive application process, with individual grant awards from $750,000 to $2 million. Bristol’s grant is $2 million.
The goal of the Innovative High School Models program is to encourage strong and innovative partnerships between Tennessee public school districts, postsecondary education institutions and local employers, the release states.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!