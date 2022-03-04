Bristol Tennessee Schools chosen as one of five model reading programs in the state

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Thirty-six young eyes focused on Avoca Elementary School kindergarten teacher Andrea Powell Friday as she moved through a series of sound exercises as part of a class in the Bristol, Tennessee Schools Reading 360 program.

Despite the classroom intrusions of television cameras, politicians, state school officials, and Riley the Reading Raccoon mascot all there to celebrate the school’s success with the program, the kindergarteners remained on task, focused on answering the questions Powell quizzed them with as they exhibited how the reading program works.

Of the more than 100 districts in the state recognized as Reading 360 districts, Bristol, Tennessee is one of five chosen to serve as a model for districts throughout Tennessee. Lessons taught in Bristol schools are recorded and shared with districts across the state as they work to implement the program.

“We’ve had a lot of different reading curriculum and this is by far the best we have had,” Powell, who has taught for 21 years, said. “It’s definitely the strongest reading curriculum that we have had.”

Powell said the teachers have had to reprogram their brains to stop teaching letters and begin teaching sounds.

“In the beginning it was difficult because we had gone from learning letter names to a sounds-first approach to teaching reading. So we had to retrain our brains to think sounds, but it really makes sense if you look at the program because you need sounds to make words versus letter names,” Powell said. “It’s putting pictures with sounds. We’ve had really great progress because they are reading much sooner.”

Powell said her kindergarten students were reading this year by October as opposed to starting to read in January or February of previous school years.

Pre-K teacher Angie Meredith exhibited how the program worked for her class of 4-year-olds. The 21-year teaching veteran said some of her kids can recognize simple words but explained her job is to provide the foundation of reading skills before the students get to kindergarten.

“We’re honored to join the state as five model districts,” Bristol Tennessee Director of Schools Dr. Annette Tudor said during the ceremony honoring the teachers who make the program work in the classroom each school day. “Obviously we have rock star teachers that are here and devote their heart and every day to our students.”

Overall, Avoca Elementary students have read 29,221 books and over 50.3 million words so far this year.

Tennessee State Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, was impressed with what he saw in the classrooms at Avoca.

“I’m just amazed at how those kids responded,” he said. “At the state level we talk about the importance of K-3, because at that time you’re learning to read. After that, you are reading to learn. What they are getting right now will determine how they do in high school and how they do in college. These are incredibly crucial times. Those teachers, their enthusiasm is amazing.”

