Bristol Tennessee school counselors detail support program for students

BRISTOL, Tenn. – With school children tackling the problems of a seemingly endless pandemic, issues at home and uncertain futures, Bristol Tennessee school counselors told the School Board about a program designed to provide emotional support to students and relieve some of those daily stress factors.

Fairmount Elementary School Principal Kelli Campbell and a team of guidance counselors gave a presentation during Monday’s meeting of the Bristol Tennessee School Board about the Social-Emotional Learning Program.

“We’re teaching them (the kids) the seven habits of happy kids,” Campbell said. “So being proactive, thinking win-win, seeking first to understand and be understood, all of those practices that they’re going to need in the future in their future careers and in their lives in general.”

The Social-Emotional Learning program is composed of a three-tier support system.

Trey Arrington discussed the first tier which gives students at Fairmount leadership opportunities. He said students serve as announcers who assist in making the morning announcements, they work as traffic controllers who help other students prepare for dismissal in the afternoon and also as classroom ambassadors introducing new students to their classmates and also providing a tour of the school.

Every student at Fairmount has a leadership notebook where they set their personal and academic goals.

“It has been amazing to watch and see these students rise to the expectations that we put forth with them. They do an outstanding job,” Arrington, who is new to Fairmount Elementary, said.

The second part of the Social-Emotional Learning Program focuses on students who need extra support. Courtney Barrett detailed some of the tools and resources they use to engage with these students, from trampolines to a teepee that functions as a calm-down space for kids who need time to themselves.

According to Barrett, there are currently 53 students who take part in this second tier. They come in small groups to learn about the different social-emotional learning skills, from anger management to coping to self-care and confidence-building skills.

The third tier of the program is structured one-on-one counseling for students. Joseph Lara, the school counselor, and other faculty identify who need structured one-on-one counseling sessions on a weekly or bi-weekly basis.

“I have a number of students, I’ll see in the hallway, or in the lunchroom, or me just walking around from time to time, and a student I can tell is needing some emotional support, and we’ll go, and we’ll talk, or a teacher may say, ‘Hey, can you talk to this student?’” Joseph Lara, the school counselor, said.

Campbell highlighted the importance of the Social-Emotional Learning program during the pandemic as a support structure for the kids.

“We definitely see that our kiddos are feeling the stress of COVID, stresses of jobs, and things going on at home. Things like that we feel like we can support our students with counseling and giving them the tools and the skills that they need to improve their overall mental health,” Campbell said. “We want them to be successful. We want to do everything we possibly can to support them.”