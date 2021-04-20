Bristol, Tennessee school board approves summer school, camp

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Two summer learning opportunities for Bristol Tennessee City School students were given the green light during a Board of Education meeting Monday.

“Because of the COVID-19, of course, it has had an impact on our student growth, academically and socially as well,” said board member Nelson Pyle. “I think our summer program is really geared to make a difference.”

Secondary Supervisor Amy Scott explained during a work session Thursday that summer school sessions will be available to students who need to recover credit after earning a 50 through 69 in a course or those who need to retake an entire course after scoring less than a 50.

Courses such as English, math, history, biology and world geography will be offered.

Transportation and food will be provided.

Elementary Supervisor Rachel Walk provided details about a four-week summer camp for students entering first through ninth grades to engage in STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and math) activities such as Legos, archery, robotics and woodworking.

The camp will run from Monday through Thursday beginning June 1.

An extended mini camp will also be offered daily until 5:30 p.m. for all grades.