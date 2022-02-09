Bristol Tennessee reveals way forward to avoid further landfill litigation

BRISTOL, Tenn. – A Monday landfill update posted on the city of Bristol, Tennessee’s website seems to suggest a way Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol Virginia may come to terms concerning Bristol, Virginia’s landfill issues without further litigation.

“Our hope is that Bristol, Virginia can provide a plan and timeline for addressing the issues at the landfill, and that Bristol, Tennessee will be provided the opportunity to weigh in on that plan, to ensure that the plan fully addresses the violations, protects the environment, resolves the nuisance conditions created by the landfill, and prevents further adverse impacts to Bristol, Tennessee,” the update read. “Our preference would be for that to happen without the necessity for litigation.”

The Bristol Tennessee City Council is facing a decision about whether to proceed with a lawsuit against the city of Bristol Virginia after filing an Intent To Sue Wednesday, Dec. 8, over issues surrounding the stench from Bristol, Virginia’s landfill. The odors have negatively impacted some area residents since December of 2020.

A 60-day waiting period after the filing of an Intent To Sue under the Clean Air Act expired Tuesday.

The update from the Bristol Tennessee said a decision on any continued litigation would be voted on by City Council at a future public meeting.

Bristol, Tennessee was also anticipating an update from the city of Bristol, Virginia concerning the status of its January request for landfill-related documents under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). The release said Bristol Tennessee expected a timeline of when the documents would be delivered and an estimated cost by Tuesday.

Although a partial response to the FOIA was provided Feb. 2, Bristol Tennessee officials said they did not receive the timeline or cost estimate this past Tuesday.

“I know they stated that they would provide that yesterday (Tuesday),” Jon Luttrell, Bristol Tennessee’s director of community relations said. “I've not seen that information.”

