BRISTOL, Tenn. – Two Bristol, Tennessee residents face drug charges following an investigation by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at an apartment in the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 11W in Bristol.

Eric Horner, 38, and Sarah Condon, 44, were arrested after police obtained a search warrant, according to a news release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. Nearly 80 grams of methamphetamine, 7 grams of marijuana, 2 grams of crushed buprenorphine pills, 1.25 grams of black tar heroin, fentanyl, one clonazepam pill, a handgun, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia were recovered, police said. The drugs and narcotics had a street value of over $4,900, according to police.

Horner was charged with maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold /stored, possession of meth, possession of Schedule 2 drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sullivan County Jail and made his $10,000 bond, police said.

Condon was charged with tampering with evidence, possession of meth and simple possession of marijuana. She was booked into the Sullivan County Jail and made a $2,000 bond.